MnDOT announces results of noise wall voting for Hwy 52 Cannon Falls to Zumbrota project (Nov. 20, 2020)

ZUMBROTA, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today the preliminary results of the noise wall voting process for the Hwy 52 Cannon Falls to Zumbrota Project. Results will be considered final in the forthcoming Finding of Facts and Conclusions document for the project.

Three sites east of Hwy 52 at Zumbrota were eligible for noise walls. Residents and property owners who would benefit from the noise walls were eligible to vote on whether to build the walls. Those properties that were eligible received an information book and a ballot.

Note that vote percentages do not add up to 100%. This is because percentages are given as a percent of the total possible vote points. Not every eligible ballot was returned.

Wall 1: Will NOT be installed

% of voting points received = 60% Yes = 20% No = 40% This location is on the east side of Hwy 52 adjacent to the Hwy 60 west interchange in Zumbrota.

Wall 2: Will NOT be installed

% of voting points received = 61.50% Yes = 24.14% No = 37.36% This location is on the east side of Hwy 52 between the Hwy 60 west interchange and the Hwy 58 interchange in Zumbrota.

Wall 3: Will be installed

% of voting points received = 82.35% Yes = 82.35% No = 0% This location is on the east side of Hwy 52 south of the Hwy 58 interchange in Zumbrota.

