USA Fibroid Centers in New York Achieve AAAHC Accreditation

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Fibroid Centers is proud to announce today that its recently-opened New York locations have achieved accreditation through the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). USA Fibroid Centers were recognized for meeting the highest national standards for their non-surgical Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) procedure that treats fibroids safely and effectively with no hospital stay.

AAAHC is the leader in ambulatory health care accreditation with more than 6,100 organizations certified. Achieving accreditation means that USA Fibroid Centers has met the highest national standards of quality healthcare and superior patient care. As part of the accreditation, USA Fibroid Centers participate in the AAAHC’s ongoing self-evaluation, peer review and education to continuously improve.

The team of specialists at USA Fibroid Centers offers convenient, accessible and non-surgical treatment to patients in the New York City area. TThis FDA-approved treatment is an effective solution for treating fibroid symptoms –– with an 85 to 95 percent success rate.

New and upcoming clinic locations include:

Bronx: 1949 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, NY

Bronx: 5199 Broadway, Bronx, NY

Harlem: 262 W 145th Street, New York, NY

Chelsea, Manhattan: 314 W 23rd Street, New York, NY

As the leading provider of fibroid care, USA Fibroid Centers treat thousands of patients across the United States using Uterine Fibroid Embolization, an FDA-approved procedure with a highly specialized approach that reduces unnecessary hysterectomies.

“We provide an exceptionally top-level of expertise by our interventional radiologists who specialize in Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) which is a painless and highly successful method,” said CEO and Founder Yan Katsnelson, M.D., USA Fibroid Centers. “We are one of the few outpatient centers in the nation that specializes in the treatment of uterine fibroids.”

USA Fibroid Centers offers telemedicine and is following strict precautionary measures for in-person appointments to keep everyone involved healthy and safe. To request a consultation at any USA Fibroid Center locations or to learn about a virtual visit, please fill out our online scheduling form, or call 855-615-2555.

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is the leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, with an extensive network of centers across nine states, principally in the Northeast, Midwest, Southeast and South. USA Fibroid Centers’ mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to raising awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encouraging more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.