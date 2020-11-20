Travis Patrick White Newport Beach Realtor Discusses the Impact of Technology on Real Estate

Technology Has Had an Impact on Every Industry and This Includes Real Estate, Which Travis Patrick White Newport Beach Realtor Is Here To Discuss

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology has changed the way countless industries operate and this includes the world of real estate. Travis Patrick White Newport Beach Realtor is a leading voice in this field and he is here to review some of the specific impacts that technology has had on real estate as a whole. These changes are going to define the way that people buy and sell homes and offices in the future.Travis Patrick White Newport Beach Realtor Highlights the Impact of the Internet on Home ValuesTravis Patrick White Newport Beach Realtor would like everyone to know about the value of the internet when it comes to looking at home values. Many people are familiar with sites such as Zillow that help people learn about what their home is worth. It is possible for people to see how their home compares to other homes in the area. Furthermore, Travis Patrick White Newport Beach Realtor knows that people can use this tool to see what other homes have sold for recently. At the same time, while this tool is not always accurate, it does provide people with the information they can use to make decisions regarding how and when they are going to place their home on the market.Travis Patrick White Newport Beach Realtor Reviews the Growing Importance of Drones Travis Patrick White Newport Beach Realtor also believes that drones are going to play an important role in real estate moving forward. The reality is that drones can be used to help people see potential properties from a different perspective. For example, drones can provide a skycam view of the property. In addition, Travis Patrick White Newport Beach Realtor knows that drones can also be used to zoom in on parts of the property that would be difficult to see otherwise. In this manner, drones are going to play a significant role in the future of this industry.Travis Patrick White Newport Beach Realtor Discusses Technology and the Pandemic in Real EstateTravis Patrick White Newport Beach Realtor also wants people to know that the pandemic has expedited many of the changes that people have seen in the world of real estate. Travis Patrick White Newport Beach Realtor knows that many people are reluctant to leave their homes during the pandemic. As a result, in order to keep operating, the real estate field has had to adjust. Now, there is a technology that real estate agents can use to provide people with a virtual tour of potential properties. This allows people to take a look at potential homes and offices without having to leave the comfort and safety of their homes.