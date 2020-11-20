HDOT NEWS RELEASE: SINGLE LANE TO BE CLOSED ON THE VINEYARD ONRAMP TO THE EASTBOUND H-1 FREEWAY NOV. 30 THRU DEC.18, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Nov 20, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that roadwork will continue on the Vineyard Boulevard onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway, for drilling and installations of fiber optic cables. The lane closure schedule is as follows:

Right lane will be closed on weekdays, beginning Friday, Nov. 30, 2020, through Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Right lane will be closed on weeknights, beginning Monday night, Dec. 7, 2020, through Friday morning, Dec. 18, 2020, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Motorists will be allowed access to the eastbound H-1 Freeway by using the left lane on the Vineyard onramp. Motorists are advised to drive with caution when traveling through the area.

To stay up to date with roadwork scheduled on state roadways, please view our weekly list on our HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.