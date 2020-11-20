Concierge Auctions Announces Record-Breaking Successful Auction of Kauai Villa Located in Resort Community of Kukui'ula

Luxurious ocean view estate Exclusive Kukui’ula resort community High-end appliances and luxurious finishes Plantation-era architectural details Infinity-edge pool and spa

5741 Ka Hookui Place is Under Contract after nearly two and a half years on the market, marking the highest sale ever in Kukui’ula.



NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the successful auction of 5741 Ka Hookui Place—an active auction with 5 registered bidders. In cooperation with listing agents Neal Norman and Susan Higgins of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, and buyer’s agent Suzanne Harding of Kukui’ula Realty, the sale price will mark the highest ever in Kukui’ula.

Previously offered for $10.9 million, the property sold No Reserve November 17th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com. Having processed over $100 billion in bids, the online platform allows buyers to bid remotely, from wherever they may be in the world.

After nearly 2.5 years on the traditional market, the global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions resulted in over 76,000+ website/page views, 2,500+ prospects, 85 open house tours.

“It’s incredible to round out yet another successful auction in Hawaii with Concierge Auctions,” said Norman. “Together, our combined efforts brought global attention to this one-of-a-kind estate, resulting in a strong field of 5 active bidders and a remarkable sale price for our client.”

Lava rock walls, intricate stonework, and many outdoor dining and lounging areas enhance this one-of-a-kind Kauai estate. The infinity-edge pool and spa give way to spectacular 180-degree ocean views, above the impeccably landscaped and terraced property. From a well-appointed perch atop the private club community of Kukui’ula, the lush emerald landscape below extends out to touch the deep blue Pacific Ocean.

“I really enjoyed working with Concierge Auctions,” said Harding. “They provided a seamless experience and streamlined process for my client, and I am pleased with the final sales price achieved at auction.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of Arbor Hill will result in a new home built for a family in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 41 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.