Azzad Portfolios Achieve 'Top Guns' Status from Informa Investment Solutions

Six strategies excel across multiple categories and reporting periods

/EIN News/ -- Falls Church, Virginia, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azzad Asset Management today announced that it has been awarded a PSN Top Guns distinction by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers.

This quarterly ranking is used widely by asset managers and investors, allowing the investment industry to recognize success, excellence, and performance by leading portfolio managers each quarter.

The following Azzad investment portfolios were singled out for distinction:

Small Cap Growth

Small Cap Value

Mid Cap Growth

Mid Cap Value

Large Cap Growth

Dividend

Achieving the Top Guns designation means that the Azzad strategies are among the top 10 performers within one or more peer groups reporting to Informa.

Azzad oversees nine model portfolios and two mutual funds. All potential investments are screened in accordance with the firm’s socially responsible investing guidelines, which exclude companies whose business practices are deemed harmful to society or the environment.

Through a combination of Informa Financial Intelligence's proprietary performance screens, PSN Top Guns ranks products in six categories in over 50 universes. Informa Financial Intelligence is part of Informa plc, a leading provider of critical decision-making solutions and custom services to financial institutions.

PSN and Informa Investment Solutions have no affiliation with Azzad Asset Management, but rather evaluate investment managers’ performance on an objective basis.

The content of the Investment Manager Top Guns is intended for use by qualified investment professionals. Please consult with an investment professional before making any investment using content or implied content from any Investment Manager Top Guns. The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located here.



Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

About Azzad

Azzad is committed to providing investment services designed to help people enjoy optimum performance without compromising their values. Azzad is affiliated with the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment, the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, and the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions.

Contact: Azzad Investment Communications Director Joshua Brockwell, 703-207-7005, ext. 109, joshua@azzad.net

END

Joshua Brockwell Azzad Asset Management 7032077005 joshua@azzad.net