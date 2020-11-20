Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic Fatality: 1300 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 5:55 pm, a Mercedes-Benz was traveling northeast on Southern Avenue, Southeast, when it struck a pedestrian not in a marked crosswalk. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

