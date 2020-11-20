Woolroom All Natural Mattress At Peak Production in US

Company’s completely chemical free mattresses ramp up to meet consumer demand

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woolroom, the world’s premium wool bedding manufacturer, reached their production goals just weeks after the launch of their all-natural wool mattress and topper, the Wooly Collection, in the US. The mattress and topper are in stock and ready for anyone looking to improve the quality of their sleep.

“We’re thrilled with the ramp up in US mattress production, and can now meet the demands for healthier and sustainable sleep with our all natural Wooly Collection,” said Chris Tattersall, Managing Director of Woolroom. “Unlike other luxury mattress brands that are on 6-8 week delivery times, we’re delivering a product within 10 days that is cleaner, traceable, chemical free, and sustainable - clearly a better and faster choice for a healthier sleep environment.”

A first in the mattress industry, The Wooly Collection provides definitive proof of the sustainable, ethical nature of the company’s wool, directly down to its source at the farm.

Online ordering and customized bundles are available now for American consumers, and can be delivered within 10 days. Production and stock remain strong headed into the holiday season, as more Americans are gifting their families the promise of clean, quality sleep.

About the Wooly Collection: Completely chemical free, the Wooly Mattress combines 4500 coils with hand-selected natural fillings for a supportive and comfortable sleeping surface ensuring longevity, integrity and comfort. Woolroom’s blend of a merino wool cover and traceable wool makes these products naturally chemical free and flame retardant. Both the mattress and topper are latex and foam free, delivering better breathability and moisture management.

About Woolroom: Woolroom ethically sources wool from across the UK and produces the highest quality bedding and mattress products using years of industry experience and knowledge. At Woolroom, the small details don’t go unnoticed. With a fast delivery service, a string of 5-star reviews and the expert knowledge needed for a healthy, happy sleep, Woolroom delivers an improved sleep environment to their customers. With more people flocking to online stores to purchase bedding, consumers can try individual items with the 30 Night Sleep Trial, bedding sets with the 60 Night Sleep Trial and The Wooly Mattress and Topper with the 100 Night Sleep Trial when purchased with a Deluxe Wool Mattress Protector.

