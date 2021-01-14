Ohio US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Ohio to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste About Compensation-If He had Heavy Asbestos Exposure on a Ship-Submarine

"If you husband or dad is a Navy Veteran has lung cancer and you are certain he had constant exposure to asbestos in the navy-please call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. ” — Ohio US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

COLUMBUS , OHIO, USA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran with lung cancer anywhere in Ohio to ask him if he had heavy exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard while their ship, or submarine was undergoing repairs. If the answer is yes-please ask-him or his wife-adult son-daughter to call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 about what might be significant financial compensation that may exceed $100,000. The typical Navy Veteran like this is around 70 years old and they served in the navy in the 1960s or 1970s. It does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "The number of Navy Veterans who get lung cancer each year in part because of their asbestos exposure decades ago is probably north of 10,000 people. People like this almost never get compensated-even though they should. The $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If you husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and he has recently diagnosed lung cancer and you are certain he had constant exposure to asbestos in the navy-please call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. This is worth exploring if the person we have described is your loved one." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Ohio US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, Youngstown, or anywhere in Ohio. https://Ohio.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Ohio include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, workers at one of Ohio’s dozen plus power plants, auto assembly plant workers, automobile ties factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, millwrights, insulators, pipefitters, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303-the compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet