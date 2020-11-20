Portage Lake Lift Bridge work begins Nov. 30

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Houghton

HIGHWAY: US-41/M-26

CLOSEST CITIES: Houghton and Hancock

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: August 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $3.9 million in structural, mechanical and electrical improvements on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge. Work includes motor replacement, finger joint repairs, structural steel repairs, interior painting of the machine rooms in the bridge towers, and other miscellaneous repairs and upgrades.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The project will require lane closures during many phases of the work. At least one lane will be maintained in each direction during almost all project phases. During motor replacement work in January, there will be up to four 90-minute late night closures of the bridge to allow crews to safely hoist and lower equipment. These closures will affect vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic. Emergency vehicles will be able to pass.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.