I-95 Lane Closures at Night Next Week near Penn’s Landing, Bridge Street for Soil Boring in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Nighttime lane closures will be in place on Interstate 95 near Penn’s Landing and Bridge Street in Philadelphia next week for soil boring operations related to upcoming reconstruction projects, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Weather permitting, the locations and times are:

Sunday, November 22, through Tuesday, November 24, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, alternating northbound and southbound right lane and shoulder closures will be in place in the vicinity of Penn’s Landing; and

Monday, November 23, and Tuesday, November 24, northbound right lane closures will be in place at the southern end of the Bridge Street Interchange. This work area is located just south of the three-lanes-in-each-direction traffic pattern that is currently in place for reconstruction between Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue.

Drivers are advised to remain alert for slowing traffic when approaching the soil boring locations.

All work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The soil borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for reconstruction of I-95 between Carver Street and Margaret Street, including the Bridge Street Interchange ramps, and for reconstruction in the Penn’s Landing area.

For more information about PennDOT’s initiative to reconstruct I-95 in southeast Pennsylvania, visit www.95revive.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

