​​I-95 South Among Several Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing, Repair Work in Philadelphia Region

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists will encounter lane restrictions on several state highways in Philadelphia, Bucks, and Chester counties, including Interstate 95, as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway in the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Monday, November 23, and Tuesday, November 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Academy Road and Cottman Avenue interchanges for milling and paving operations.

Bucks County

Monday, November 23, through Wednesday, November 25, and Monday November 30, through Friday, December 4, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, lane closures with flagging are scheduled on Station Avenue between Railroad Avenue and White Avenue in Bensalem Township for pipe repair.

Chester County

Monday, November 23, and Tuesday, November 24, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Old Wilmington Road between Route 340 (West Kings Highway) and Route 372 (Valley Road) in West Caln and Sadsbury townships for paving operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

