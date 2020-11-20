Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported November 19, 2020)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Riky Hilario Cabral (age 22) Providence, RI P1-2020-3364A

On November 19, 2020, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Riky Hilario Cabral with one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife while committing a crime of violence.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on September 17, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on December 9, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Jovanny Cepeda (age 38) Cranston, RI P1-2020-3365A

On November 19, 2020, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jovanny Cepeda with one count of first-degree child molestation, one count of first-degree sexual assault, and one count of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Cranston on diverse dates between May 31, 2015 and October 1, 2019. The Cranston Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on December 9, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

