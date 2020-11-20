Stobox Hosted the Biggest Conference in the Field of Digital Securities
Digital Assets Investment Conference was successfully held by tokenization provider - Stobox.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An award-winning tokenization provider Stobox successfully held the Digital Assets Investment Conference. On November 13-14th the DAIC gathered 250+ professional participants and TOP 30 speakers from the entire globe.
The Conference was targeted at:
- Businesses who want to leverage security tokens and find suitable operating models;
- Investors who want to learn to recognize better investment opportunities.
You can access recordings of the Conference on the Stobox YouTube Channel.
Speakers of the Conference included:
- David Weild (Former Vice-President of NASDAQ);
- Anndy Lian (Advisory Board Member at HDAC Technology);
- Alexandre Lemarchand (Vice-President at Ledger);
- Lex Sokolin (Global Fintech Co-Head at ConsenSys, LinkedIn TOP Voice 2019);
- Felix Mago (Co-Founder of Dash NEXT and Dash Thailand, author of the “Bitcoin Handbook”)
Some of the speaking topics discussed at the event:
- Most common mistakes of businesses when tokenizing;
- Legal aspects of digital assets and security tokens;
- The future of regulation;
- Tokenization models in the real estate;
- Best practices and typical mistakes of marketing digital assets.
Stobox also hosted a workshop on which it has shown the demo of the Digital Securities Dashboard, a cutting-edge technology to sell security tokens, raise capital, and manage investor relations.
The Conference was supported by several top industry media, and The Tokenizer was recognized as the Best Digital Assets Media 2020. The award existed in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT), which was generated by the AI. A unique blend of machine creativity and transferrable value.
The Conference was highly praised by participants for high-quality organization work and an array of top speakers. The next DAIC Conference is to be announced. Please follow us on Medium or sign-up for our newsletter.
