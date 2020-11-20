Bluefire Insurance Successfully Implements insured.io for Customer Engagement

/EIN News/ -- New platform consolidates Bluefire’s customer experience across multiple core administration systems.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insured.io, a provider of cloud-based, customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce that Bluefire Insurance (Bluefire) has successfully implemented the company’s Customer Engagement Platform.

Bluefire is a managing general agency (MGA) formed from a network of compatible agencies offering a wide variety of innovative insurance solutions across multiple states. The company is focused on providing outstanding products, best-in-class claims handling, and top-notch, personalized service. Bluefire was founded through a series of acquisitions which resulted in the company’s business being run on multiple, disparate core administration systems.

"Our policyholder data was spread across a number of different systems,” said Lola Misicka, vice president of strategic project delivery at Bluefire. “Insured.io helped us to unify the customer experience under one platform and streamlined the customer journey for the Bluefire brand. It also gave us the ability to see all of our customer data consistently and immediately. Our customer behavior patterns and metrics are now available at our fingertips."

As part of this implementation, insured.io was able to solve Bluefire's need for a holistic policyholder solution. With various legacy core systems and multiple vendors providing services, the customer journey was unnecessarily complicated. Insured.io’s Customer Engagement Platform streamlined the experience by bridging all of Bluefire’s existing systems to provide a single solution for customer engagement, including a customer portal, integrated voice response (IVR), recurring payments, electronic documents, reporting and analytics modules, and more. The rapid implementation was completed on-time, on-budget, and with no disruption to Bluefire’s business processes or IT resources.

"Bluefire needed an entirely new customer experience," said Steve Johnson, co-founder and head of product for insured.io. "We provided a SaaS, cloud-based solution which enhanced their customer journey and didn’t require them to replace any of their existing core systems. It’s a relationship which we look forward to growing in the future."

Insured.io provides insurers with a platform which connects and unifies consumers, producers, and employees via any channel. Capable of integration with any existing core administration system, insured.io’s Customer Engagement Platform transforms the customer journey, enhances internal capabilities, maximizes capital investments, and increases process transparency for insurance organizations across all lines of business. Insured.io accelerates digital transformation by providing a platform that not only works seamlessly with any system, but also creates a mobile-friendly user experience, and increases the self-service and engagement opportunities for all insurance process stakeholders.

About insured.io

Insured.io accelerates digital transformation for insurance organizations with a 360-degree suite of SaaS solutions built on a modern, cloud-based platform. The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform integrates seamlessly with multiple core administration systems and includes interactive voice response (IVR), policyholder and producer portals, direct-to-consumer sales, recurring payments, first notice of loss (FNOL), and analytics. For more information and to schedule a demo of insured.io, please visit us at https://insured.io, call us at (888) 470-0637, or email us at get@insured.io