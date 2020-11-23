FinaMill Launches the New FinaPod Pro for Seeds and Oily Spices

The FinaMill Holiday Pack comes with 2 FinaPod Express and 1 FinaPod Pro

The FinaMill family of interchangeable Pods has a new addition expanding the range of materials that can be ground.

BEAVERTON, OREGON, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinaMill, producers of the award-winning kitchen mill, are proud to announce a new addition to their revolutionary food prep range, the FinaPod Pro. The FianPod Pro was designed to grind seeds and oily spices. This addition to the line of FinaMill allows a much wider range of spices and seeds to be ground using the new FinaMill that was launched earlier this year.

“This all new feature has never been seen before, and pushes a spice grinder into the health food arena with the ability to also grind seeds; which as we know, are some of the most well-known super foods on the planet,” said Alex Liu, inventor of the FinaMill line.

Since its launch, the FinaMill range has had notable success, winning a design award and accumulating an increasingly large base of enthusiastic users. The system allows quick, easy, mess-free grinding, with interchangeable pods that allow fully adjustable grinding coarseness while also preventing cross contamination.

Each pod can be used to grind a spices from individual pods thus keeping them separate from other ingredients. Swapping pods takes seconds, ensuring that with FinaMill, you can quickly prepare a range of ingredients ready for any meal.

Adding to the existing range of pods, the new FinaPod Pro brings new and convenient options to the FinaMill system. The FinaPod Pro offers a ceramic grinding element designed to mill a broader range of seeds and material. In particular, it is able to provide effective grinding of high oil content ingredients, including hemp seeds, flax seeds, sesame seeds, grape seeds, and much more.

Bringing the simple, one touch grinding of FinaMill to this wider range of ingredients, FinaPod Pro builds on the initial success of FinaMill, incorporating user feedback to deliver new capabilities that make food preparation easier than ever.

The FinaPod Pro is available now alongside the complete FinaMill range, providing a complete herb, spice, and seed grinding system for every meal. You can find more details about this award-winning design and the team behind it, as well as purchase FinaMill products, at shopfinamill.com.

