Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,991 in the last 365 days.

The Reviews are in and "The Gen Z Dictionary" is LIT

80/20 Agency Publishes Helpful Book on Communicating with Generation Born Between 1997 and 2012; The Ideal Gift for Parents, Employers & Educators

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Media Contact
Name: Les Morris
Phone: 317.201.0978
E-mail: lesmorris396@gmail.com


BLOOMINGTON, IND, Nov 20, 2020 — Trying in vain to connect with the tweens and teens in your life? Need that perfect “stocking stuffer” for the “rents” this year?

No worries! Kelly King and 80/20 Agency released “The Gen Z Dictionary” last month and the reviews have been great. With the help of actual Gen Z-ers (those born between 1997 and 2012), Kelly and her team have compiled an extensive list of over 150 Gen Z terms, definitions, and examples that are hilarious, thought-provoking, and useful.

The book is available on Amazon for only $5.99. https://www.amazon.com/Gen-Z-Dictionary-Kelly- King/dp/1735187704/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=

“As a baby boomer who works solely with college student GenZ-ers, “The Gen Z Dictionary” is an amazing resource for me and my entire staff!” said Maureen Biggers, Ph.D., executive director at the Indiana University Center of Excellence for Women &Technology. “The book has allowed us to connect in creative and clever ways with our students.”

King added, “This has been a collaborative project with many laughs along the way but I’ve also learned that Gen Z-ers take their vocabulary seriously and do not want their words used incorrectly. We definitely wanted to keep it 100 (to do something with integrity).”

ABOUT THE GEN Z DICTIONARY: Published in the fall of 2020 by an imprint of 80/20 Agency, LLC. Authored by Kelly King with help from her staff at the Agency, The Gen Z Dictionary is a hilarious, insightful, and ultimately helpful guide to the vocabulary of the generation born between 1997 and 2012. The book is available at Amazon on amazon.com. For more information, please visit: https://www.thegenzdictionary.com

Les Morris
80/20 Agency
+1 317-201-0978
email us here

You just read:

The Reviews are in and "The Gen Z Dictionary" is LIT

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.