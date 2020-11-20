The Reviews are in and "The Gen Z Dictionary" is LIT
80/20 Agency Publishes Helpful Book on Communicating with Generation Born Between 1997 and 2012; The Ideal Gift for Parents, Employers & Educators
Name: Les Morris
Phone: 317.201.0978
E-mail: lesmorris396@gmail.com
BLOOMINGTON, IND, Nov 20, 2020 — Trying in vain to connect with the tweens and teens in your life? Need that perfect “stocking stuffer” for the “rents” this year?
No worries! Kelly King and 80/20 Agency released “The Gen Z Dictionary” last month and the reviews have been great. With the help of actual Gen Z-ers (those born between 1997 and 2012), Kelly and her team have compiled an extensive list of over 150 Gen Z terms, definitions, and examples that are hilarious, thought-provoking, and useful.
The book is available on Amazon for only $5.99. https://www.amazon.com/Gen-Z-Dictionary-Kelly- King/dp/1735187704/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
“As a baby boomer who works solely with college student GenZ-ers, “The Gen Z Dictionary” is an amazing resource for me and my entire staff!” said Maureen Biggers, Ph.D., executive director at the Indiana University Center of Excellence for Women &Technology. “The book has allowed us to connect in creative and clever ways with our students.”
King added, “This has been a collaborative project with many laughs along the way but I’ve also learned that Gen Z-ers take their vocabulary seriously and do not want their words used incorrectly. We definitely wanted to keep it 100 (to do something with integrity).”
ABOUT THE GEN Z DICTIONARY: Published in the fall of 2020 by an imprint of 80/20 Agency, LLC. Authored by Kelly King with help from her staff at the Agency, The Gen Z Dictionary is a hilarious, insightful, and ultimately helpful guide to the vocabulary of the generation born between 1997 and 2012. The book is available at Amazon on amazon.com. For more information, please visit: https://www.thegenzdictionary.com
