SmartBuyGlasses Offers Never Before Seen Deals this Black Friday & Cyber Monday

SBG Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The biggest sale of the year is quickly approaching with SmartBuyGlasses offering huge discounts on designer eyewear this Black Friday and Cyber Week.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The biggest sale of the year is quickly approaching with SmartBuyGlasses offering huge discounts on designer eyewear this Black Friday . The offer includes up to 90% on selected eyewear and get 12% off site-wide on all eyeglasses & sunglasses. It continues all weekend into Cyber Monday and then through to the end of the week with an ongoing 8% OFF sitewide offer.From November 27th until December 6th SmartBuyGlasses will offer fantastic deals on more than 200 designer brands, including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Versace, LMNT, Tom Ford, Gucci and many more.SmartBuyGlasses Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale include these amazing discounts:12% off sitewide (excluding contact lenses): Use the code CYBER1215% off lens coatings (including zFORT™ blue light block): Use the code LENS15Buy 1, Get 1 FREE from Arise Collective glasses: Use the code ARISEFREE40% OFF Prescription lenses from SmartBuy Collection: Use the code SBC4030% OFF progressive lenses: Use the code PROGRESSIVE30Buy 1, Get One 50% OFF from SmartBuy Kids: Use the code SBCKIDSFind out more about the best eyewear deals at SmartBuyGlasses this Black Friday and Cyber Monday!All orders come with additional:Free shipping over $99Free returns within 100 daysNo minimum order valueExclusive 24-month warrantySmartBuyGlasses also has the latest eyewear technology with the 3D Virtual Try-On , you can try on your eyewear before buying it.About SmartBuyGlasses Optical GroupSmartBuyGlasses Optical Group, is one of the world’s leading designer eyewear e-retailers with websites in more than 20 countries, including SmartBuyGlasses.ca in Canada and VisionDirect.com.au in Australia. They offer a catalogue of over 80,000 products from more than 180 brands.