HDOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF NOV. 20 – NOV. 22, 2020
PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.
— PIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31) —
1) KIHEI (24-HOUR WORK)
RIght lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction near mile marker 1.8, Kulanihakoi Street, on Saturday, Nov. 21, through Friday, Nov. 27, 24-hours a day, for installation of temporary span wire traffic signals.
— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 36) —
1) HAIKU
Left lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 11.7 and 12.3, Pauwela Road and Waikina Loop, on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for power line upgrades.