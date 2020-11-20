Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HDOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF NOV. 20 – NOV. 22, 2020

Posted on Nov 19, 2020

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.  All projects are weather permitting.

 — PIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31) 

1) KIHEI (24-HOUR WORK)

RIght lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction near mile marker 1.8, Kulanihakoi Street, on Saturday, Nov. 21, through Friday, Nov. 27, 24-hours a day, for installation of temporary span wire traffic signals.

 — HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 36) 

1) HAIKU

Left lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 11.7 and 12.3, Pauwela Road and Waikina Loop, on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for power line upgrades.

