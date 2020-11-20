Commerce Announces $2.5 Million to Preserve and Build New Affordable Homes in 5 Montana Communities

MONTANA – The Montana Department of Commerce announced Friday more than $2.5 million in federal funding has been awarded to five Montana communities to support the rehabilitation and construction of affordable homes.

“We continue to work alongside our statewide housing partners to support the development and preservation of safe and affordable homes for Montana families and individuals,” Commerce Director Tara Rice said. “These homes will help provide a sense of stability and permanency for many Montanans, allowing them to live and thrive within their communities.”

The federal funding for the homes comes from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program and will support the construction and rehabilitation of more than 110 affordable homes. The Montana Department of Commerce administers the HOME Program.

Commerce has awarded HOME Program funding to the following communities:

Belgrade - Habitat for Humanity of Gallatin Valley Inc. - $150,000 to build Skyscape, four affordable single-family homes for families and individuals.

Billings - NeighborWorks Montana - $900,000 to build Jackson Court, 38 affordable homes for families and individuals.

Laurel - NeighborWorks Montana - $665,000 to build Laurel Depot, 30 affordable homes for families and individuals.

Lewistown - Homeword, Inc. - $500,000 to rehabilitate Crowley Flats, 16 affordable homes for families and individuals.

Ronan - Lake County Community Housing Organization - $340,000 to build Meadowlark Vista, 24 affordable homes for families and individuals.

In addition to the HOME funds awarded, Crowley Flats, Jackson Court, Laurel Depot and Meadowlark Vista also received more than $17 million of Housing Credits from Commerce’s Montana Board of Housing.

On average, the Montana Department of Commerce supports the construction or rehabilitation of about 485 affordable homes each year. For more information about the HOME Program, visit COMDEV.MT.GOV.