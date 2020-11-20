Notice of Intent – Public Comment Period Extended for repromulgated 

NEWS

November 20, 2020

Re: LAC 7:XXXV.127, 135, and 321 (Commercial Weighing and Measures Device, Meat Labelling and Fuel Price Advertising)

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry previously filed a Notice of Intent with the State Register giving public notice that the Department intends to amend rules LAC 7:XXXV.1127,135, and 321. The proposed change to LAC 7:XXXV.127.A.clarifies that the owner of a weighing and measuring device is responsible for registering the device with LDAF. The proposed change to LAC 7:XXXV.127.D eliminates the regulation language that scanning devices be registered by make, model, and serial number. The repeal of LAC 7:XXXV.135 is necessary because the existing rule is in conflict with 7 CFR Part 60 & 65 (USDA Country of Origin Law). The proposed changes to LAC 7:XXXV.321, include the deletion of the words Anti-Knock Index (AKI), which is no longer used and replaces it with “automotive fuel rating”. Section G will clarify signage rules for retailers using street signs for advertising fuel prices. The proposed rule states that the prices advertised must be equal to the highest price for the offered product unless it is clearly specified that conditions apply for a lower price.

The publication of this proposed rule change in the Louisiana Register, October 20, 2020, at page 1404, contained a printing error which indicated the deadline for public comment to be October 10, 2020, when it should have read November 10, 2020. Due to this oversight, the Department of Agriculture and Forestry has extended the public comment period of this Notice of Intent to December 10, 2020.

Interested persons may submit writtens comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule. Written submissions must be directed to Bobby Fletcher, Ph.D., Director of Weights and Measures, Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806 and must be received no later than 4:00p.m. on December 10, 2020.