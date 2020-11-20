DEADLINE ALERT for WRTC, GLNG, FAF, ZSAN: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC )

Class Period: April 29, 2020 - September 23, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2020

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were limited instances in which the Company’s BolaWrap could possibly be used because it requires a minimum of 10 feet between the officer and the suspect; (2) that, as a result, the BolaWrap was reasonably unlikely to be effective in most circumstances; (3) that the LAPD sought extensions of the pilot program because they needed a larger sample size to assess the effectiveness of the BolaWrap; (4) that the LAPD had not found the BolaWrap to be useful or effective during its pilot program; (5) that, as a result, the Company had not received positive feedback from the LAPD about the BolaWrap and therefore it was unlikely that the Company would secure a sizeable contract with the LAPD; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG )

Class Period: April 30, 2020 – September 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 24, 2020

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain employees, including Hygo’s Chief Executive Officer, had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo’s valuation ahead of its IPO would be significantly impaired; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF )

Class Period: February 17, 2017- October 22, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2020

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company failed to implement basic security standards to protect its customers’ sensitive personal information and data; (2) First American Financial faced a heightened risk of cybersecurity failure due to its automation and efficiency initiatives; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN )

Class Period: February 13, 2017 - September 30, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 28, 2020

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's clinical results reflected differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots; (2) that pharmocokinetic studies submitted in connection with the Company's NDA included patients exhibiting unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing differences among patient results, the FDA was reasonably likely to require further studies to support regulatory approval of Qtrypta; (4) that, as a result, regulatory approval of Qtrypta was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

