Endeavour Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
/EIN News/ -- ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
George Town, 20 November 2020 – Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX:EDV)(OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, November 20, 2020 were duly passed.
The results for each of the matters voted upon at the meeting are set out below:
|RESOLUTION
| VOTES
FOR
| %
FOR
| VOTES
WITHHELD
| %
WITHHELD
|Elect as a Director:
|Michael Beckett
|129,546,914
|98.11%
|2,496,791
|1.89%
|James Askew
|132,007,631
|99.97%
|36,074
|0.03%
|Alison Baker
|130,454,620
|98.80%
|1,589,085
|1.20%
|Sofia Bianchi
|129,722,396
|98.24%
|2,321,309
|1.76%
|Hélène Cartier
|132,022,876
|99.98%
|20,829
|0.02%
|Livia Mahler
|129,863,237
|98.35%
|2,180,468
|1.65%
|Sébastien de Montessus
|132,009,353
|99.97%
|34,353
|0.03%
|Naguib Sawiris
|94,381,139
|71.48%
|37,662,566
|28.52%
|Tertius Zongo
|132,027,119
|99.99%
|16,586
|0.01%
|Appointment of Auditors
|134,570,240
|99.97%
|39,035
|0.03%
|Approval of Unallocated Entitlements
|127,088,953
|96.25%
|4,954,752
|3.75%
|Amendments to PSU Plan
|125,820,552
|95.29%
|6,223,153
|4.71%
|Say on Pay
|105,037,529
|79.55%
|27,006,176
|20.45%
CONTACT INFORMATION
| Martino De Ciccio
VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com
| Vincic Advisors in Toronto
John Vincic, Principal
+1 (647) 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com
Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING
Endeavour Mining is a multi-asset gold producer focused on West Africa, with two mines (Ity and Agbaou) in Côte d’Ivoire, four mines (Houndé, Mana, Karma and Boungou) in Burkina Faso, four potential development projects (Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga) and a strong portfolio of exploration assets on the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali and Guinea.
As a leading gold producer, Endeavour Mining is committed to principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.
Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK
Attachment