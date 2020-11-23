James McKiernan Lawyers Recognized as Platinum Client Champion by Martindale-Hubbell

The award highlights the consistent satisfaction that McKiernan clients experience when working with the firm and its seasoned group of litigation specialists.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James McKiernan Lawyers has received the Platinum Client Champion Award from Martindale-Hubbell, the most prestigious honor in this category of awards. Martindale-Hubbell’s Client Champion awards recognize attorneys for standout service and performance based on client feedback.

Martindale-Hubbell has been using its Peer Review Ratings system — and more recently, its Client Review Ratings system — to recognize lawyers who meet high legal and ethical standards when practicing, as well as those who boast high levels of client satisfaction. Formed in 1868 with the mission of saluting “one reliable law firm…in every city in the United States,” the network is now recognized as a gold standard within the industry.

Recipients of Client Champion awards are given either Platinum, Gold, or Silver icons in recognition of their achievements. To receive the Platinum distinction, a company must have at least a double digit total of reviews and an average rating of 90% or higher.

“I tried dealing with the insurance company initially and realized quickly that I needed a specialist,” one reviewer wrote of James McKiernan Lawyers. “After contacting The McKiernan Law Firm, I was able to focus on healing which was paramount to me as my job requires heavy lifting. After months of physical therapy, I was back at work.”

The attorneys at James McKiernan Lawyers are dedicated to handling injury cases effectively and efficiently, simplifying the process as much as possible for clients who are already in pain. Their legal professionals have tackled everything from auto and construction accidents to assault and abuse, assisting anyone whose injuries were acquired through negligence or wrongful conduct from another individual. Among their achievements are some of the largest personal injury claims and settlements in San Luis Obispo County.

“The firm makes you feel like family. You know they have your back because if you do not get paid, they do not get paid,” said a satisfied client from another five-star review.

More About James McKiernan Lawyers

Based in San Luis Obispo, CA, James McKiernan Lawyers has served those on California’s Central Coast for more than 30 years. Since the firm’s establishment in 1983, its personal injury attorneys have handled more than 20,000 cases and secured more than $200 million in verdicts and settlements.

James McKiernan Lawyers leverages state-of-the-art technology and a team of case managers and personal assistants to help clients obtain the compensation they deserve. Bilingual staff also ensure that James McKiernan Lawyers can take on cases from California’s Spanish-speaking residents.

Anyone in need of a personal injury attorney in San Luis Obispo County can call James McKiernan Lawyers at 800-200-HURT or visit their website to schedule a consultation. The firm will use all available knowledge and experience to determine the best path forward for each individual client and case.