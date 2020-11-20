MnDOT District 8 releases draft freight plan and invites public to attend virtual open house (Nov. 20, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. — MnDOT District 8 started the freight planning process in October of 2019 with the purpose of providing a clear understanding of the freight system, how local industries use the system and to better understand needs, issues and opportunities.

MnDOT desires to provide a freight transportation system that attracts new businesses and enables others to maintain and grow their presence in southwest and west central Minnesota. The freight plan is intended to help guide MnDOT District 8 policy and programming decisions.

The District 8 draft freight plan includes economic and freight profiles (including descriptions of freight infrastructure and how local industries use it), identification of multimodal freight system needs, issues, and opportunities, and a list of specific projects that should be considered for future freight-related investment.

MnDOT has contracted with CPCS Transcom Inc. and SEH Inc. on the freight plan. This team gathered information about the freight system in District 8 through various methods, including data research and analysis, stakeholder meetings, and industry consultations. A virtual open house is open and available for the public to attend at their convenience. The virtual open house walks community members through the freight planning process including next steps and recommendations.

For more information on the District 8 draft freight plan please visit the freight plan website or contact Lindsey Bruer, Planning Director, at 320-979-5534.

