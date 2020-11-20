​​Nighttime Lane Restriction Scheduled for NB I-83 at Exit 22 in Manchester Township, York County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced a lane restriction will be implemented this Sunday night in the work zone on northbound Interstate 83 between Exit 22 (North George Street/Route 181) and Locust Lane in Manchester Township, York County.

Northbound I-83 will be restricted to a single lane from 7 PM Sunday, November 22, to 6 AM Monday, November 23, while the contractor mills and paves a deteriorated section of the roadway.

There is a traffic shift at this location as part of a $12,358,000 project to relocate the existing on-ramp from North George Street to northbound I-83 and construct a sound wall along the ramp.

The anticipated improvements include the removing the existing ramp from North George Street to northbound I-83 and relocating it across from Skyview Drive, installing a new traffic signal at North George Street and Skyview Drive, installing a traffic signal at the intersection of North George Street and the northbound I-83 off ramp, resurfacing North George Street from the I-3 overpass to just north of Skyview Drive, resurfacing I-83 from North George Street to the Locust Lane overpass, and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Kinsley Construction, of York, PA, is the prime contractor on this project. Work is expected to be completed by October of 2022.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews. Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018 .