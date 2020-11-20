U.S. 322 Daytime Lane Closures Monday, Tuesday for Soil Boring in Upper Chichester Township

King of Prussia, PA — Alternating eastbound or westbound lane closures will be in place on U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) between the Interstate 95 and Route 452/Market Street interchanges in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County, on Monday, November 23, and Tuesday, November 24, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM for soil boring activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The soil borings are part of the design engineering activities underway for the upcoming U.S. 322 Section CSX project to replace the bridge over Bethel Avenue and CSX railroad and improve the adjacent interchange. Section CSX, which is scheduled to be under construction in late 2021, is one of four separate contracts that make up PennDOT’s U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) improvement project.

This operation will proceed in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work area or to use an alternate route as backups may occur on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike), U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway), and on the ramps from I-95 to westbound U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway).

