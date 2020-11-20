VA has new options for Veterans to pay their VA Medical Care Copayments. Veterans can pay their bill online by visiting https://www.pay.gov/public/home, then select option “Make a VA Medical Care Copayment”. Veterans can also phone a credit card payment by calling 1-888-827-4817.

Veterans who are looking for further information on their account before their January statement is mailed can call (701) 239-3700 extension 3870. On Jan. 2, 2021, the Fargo VA will be assisting with repayment plans and waiver benefits available to Veterans requiring additional benefit options.