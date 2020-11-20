Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VA has new options for Veterans to pay their VA Medical Care Copayments

VA has new options for Veterans to pay their VA Medical Care Copayments. Veterans can pay their bill online by visiting https://www.pay.gov/public/home, then select option “Make a VA Medical Care Copayment”. Veterans can also phone a credit card payment by calling 1-888-827-4817.

Veterans who are looking for further information on their account before their January statement is mailed can call (701) 239-3700 extension 3870. On Jan. 2, 2021, the Fargo VA will be assisting with repayment plans and waiver benefits available to Veterans requiring additional benefit options.

