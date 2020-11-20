Kwik Delivery and Total Nigeria Plc partner on e-commerce fulfilment of Corporate Affairs Commission documents

Kwik Delivery (http://Kwik.Delivery/) and Total Nigeria Plc announce today a partnership to develop an e-commerce fulfilment and delivery service in Nigeria.

Kwik Delivery and Total Nigeria Plc will enable businesses to use TOTAL service stations as secure pickup locations of essential documents issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission to Nigerian businesses, such as Certificates of Incorporation or CAC 1.1. forms.

The Nigerian Corporate Affairs Commission is regularly innovating to improve its services to businesses and has recently decided to add a complete delivery and pick-up service in order to streamline the issuance of its documents to Nigerian businesses.

“Drop off & pick-up locations are essential to the development of e-commerce in Nigeria and TOTAL’s service stations have a great role to play thanks to their trusted brand and quality service. We are glad to partner with Kwik Delivery on this essential service to Nigerian businesses” said Charles Atiomo, General Manager, Sales & Marketing Division of Total Nigeria Plc.

“This partnership is a great step toward establishing an e-commerce infrastructure that stakeholders can trust and rely on” explains Romain POIROT-LELLIG, Founder & CEO of Kwik Delivery. “We are honoured to inaugurate this service in partnership with Total Nigeria Plc and its dense network of strategically-located outlets.”

Media Contacts: Charles Ebereonwu Email: Charles.ebereonwu@total.com Mobile: +2347034130525

Romain Poirot-Lellig Email: rpl@kwik.delivery Mobile: +234 813 587 9910

About Kwik: Launched in Lagos, Nigeria, in June 2019, Kwik Delivery (http://Kwik.Delivery/) is an on-demand delivery platform focusing on the rich and diverse B2B and B2B2C market. It is developed and operated by French-Nigerian company Africa Delivery Technologies. More information on http://Kwik.Delivery/.

About Total Nigeria Plc: Total Nigeria Plc (https://www.Total.com.ng/) is a wholly owned affiliate of broad energy group Total operating in more than 130 countries and committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. For over 50 years, Total Nigeria Plc has remained the leader in the downstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry with an extensive distribution network of over 570 service stations nationwide and a wide range of top-quality energy products and services. Total Nigeria Plc (RC 1396) was incorporated as a private company on June 1, 1956 to market petroleum products in Nigeria. In September 11, 2001, the company had a successful merger which paved way for sustainable growth and continuous development.