JobDiva Granted TechServe Alliance’s 2020 “Excellence Award in the New Normal”

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobDiva is very proud to announce that JobDiva has received TechServe Alliance’s 2020 “Excellence Award in the New Normal” for the Supplier category.



TechServe Alliance is the largest and most valued conference for IT and Engineering staffing in the United States, making this honor particularly significant in scope.

JobDiva proudly stands as the paragon of excellence in the age of the “new normal.”

In deciding this year’s awards, TechServe Alliance looked for excellence in inspiring others, lifting team spirits, responding to challenges with extraordinary creativity, and exceeding expectations, according to their website.

“This year, JobDiva’s high-achieving, committed staff have worked hard to help our brilliant, innovative clients navigate the new normal,” says Gus Samra, JobDiva’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We are honored to receive this award from TechServe Alliance, a leading authority on leadership and excellence in our industry. It is a source of great pride to be recognized for our dedication to our clients at this unforeseen and quickly-changing time.”

About JobDiva: JobDiva , the leading global ATS, is delivered to clients via the cloud. With an ever-expanding customer base of over 30,000 users, JobDiva stands as recruitment’s ERP of choice. As evidenced by the user community’s online reviews, users agree that JobDiva is the market's most powerful recruitment platform.

