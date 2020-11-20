Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Santarsiero Announces $50,000 in State Funding to Bucks County Technical High School

BUCKS COUNTY – November 20, 2020 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced Bucks County Technical High School will receive $50,000, the maximum possible award, through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).  The Career and Technical Education Competitive Equipment Grant helps schools purchase equipment aligned with the needs of local employers for use in PDE-approved Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, and to provide hands-on training to students in those programs. 

“Our career and technical school programs help students prepare for a variety of career areas, by providing hands-on learning and experience,” said Sen. Santarsiero.  “These grant funds will help ensure that our students receive targeted training that meets the specific needs of local businesses and industries, which will make them more competitive employment candidates upon graduation and keep talent here in our community.”  

Middle Bucks Institute of Technology also received $34,902, which, while located outside of the 10th Senate District, serves students in Sen. Santarsiero’s district.

For more information on the Career and Technical Education Competitive Equipment Grants, visit the PDE website.

