Amistad Project Challenges Presidential Election Results with Planned Lawsuits in Six Swing States
Actions by National Conservative Organization Follow Rigorous, Multi-State Investigations Since 2019; Trump Campaign Joins FilingsAMHERST, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A national conservative legal organization, the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, today announced that it will file federal and state lawsuits challenging the presidential election results in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona.
The Trump campaign is joining with the Amistad project on these lawsuits on a case-by-case basis, according to Rudy Giuliani, who is leading the campaign’s legal efforts.
“We are excited to have the Amistad Project as a partner in the fight to ensure the integrity of our elections,” said Giuliani. “The Amistad Project has uncovered an organized effort involving multiple private organizations and partners working with government officials to design, fund, and implement an improper and illegal scheme to create an unconstitutional two-tiered election system to deliver the presidency to Joseph R. Biden.”
Working with top-tier election attorneys in these states, a world-renowned statistical expert who testified in the 2000 Bush v. Gore case, and intensive, on-the-ground investigations, the Amistad Project is confident it is able to demonstrate to the courts that hundreds of thousands of ballots were fraudulently cast. In Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, removing improper and fraudulently-cast ballots results in President Trump winning these states. In Michigan, extensive irregularities and illegalities plagued the vote-counting process in Wayne County, affecting more than 300,000 ballots in a state decided by just 150,000 votes.
The suits allege violations of the equal protection clause, as some voters, specifically those in large Democratic strongholds, were treated more favorably than others. The suits also allege violation of due process, various state laws, and violations of numerous state court orders. A common thread of the election dynamics in these states is that Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, through a progressive organization called the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), provided enormous amounts of money to Democratic-controlled cities in these states for elections. The grants that Zuckerberg funded literally paid the salaries of election officials, and came with significant strings attached, such as mandating the number of ballot drop boxes and polling places – a fact revealed by documents released by court order thanks to Amistad’s efforts.
Phill Kline, Director of The Amistad Project, said, “We bring these legal actions only after rigorous investigation and careful evaluation. As far back as 2019 we had concerns that novel election practices would taint the vote. The pandemic and additional election changes accelerated these concerns and our on-the-ground research over the past two weeks has made it clear that the lawsuits are essential to protect the integrity of America’s democracy.”
In Wisconsin, approximately 200,000 ballots should not have been accepted. This is largely due to a spike in voters who were classified as “indefinitely confined” and therefore did not have to produce personal identification, as all other voters are required to do in the state. Joe Biden is currently 20,000 votes ahead in Wisconsin.
In Pennsylvania, there was a systematic effort in Democratic counties to work with Democratic campaign officials to correct defective mail-in ballots. This violates state law. This practice was especially egregious in Montgomery County, a suburb of Philadelphia, in which Joe Biden currently leads by 133,000 votes. Biden is up by less than 73,000 votes in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
In Pennsylvania, Mark Zuckerberg and CTCL funded ballot drop boxes that disproportionately benefitted Democrats. In Delaware County, a suburb of Philadelphia, there was one drop box every four-square miles. In the 59 Pennsylvania counties that Donald Trump won in 2016, there was one drop box every 1,100 square miles.
The common violations across the six states include the following:
- Systematic efforts by election officials to correct defective ballots in heavily-Democratic areas but not Republican ones
- Lack of enforcement of voter identification laws
- Denying Republicans the ability to observe and certify ballot completion, as required by law
- Denying Republicans the opportunity to watch mail-in ballots being trucked and unloaded at large tabulation facilities
- Failing to check signatures on mail-in ballots and corresponding documentation
- Refusal to release logs showing when ballots were delivered and by whom
In Michigan, a private left-of-center organization, Rock the Vote, secured a contract by which it was apparently able to have activists enter new voters onto voting rolls and amend other registrations. The decision to hire such a politically-charged organization to do this sensitive work is also being challenged.
The Amistad Project, whose mission is to preserve civil liberties, is an initiative of The Thomas Society, a not-for-profit national public interest law firm. For additional information visit https://got-freedom.org/.
