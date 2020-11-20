Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (November 19 - 25, 2020)

There will be no temporary interstate or state route closures permitted between noon on Wednesday, November 25 through 6:00 a.m. Monday, November 30 in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.

DISTRICT 27

CLAY COUNTY SR-53 Bridge repair over Dry Fork Creek (LM 1.3) and Mill Creek (LM 2.5): The contractor will be on site continuing bridge repair work at Mill Creek Bridge located at LM 2.50. On 11/21/20, the contractor is scheduled to install a lane closure on Dry Fork Bridge located at LM 1.35. The southbound lane of SR 53 will be closed first during Phase 1 on both bridges; the northbound lane will be closed during Phase 2 on both bridges. Lane closures will be in effect until the contract completion on 06/30/21. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and obey posted speed limit. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 11' should seek alternate route.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNU198]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) Grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road and be alert for changes in traffic patterns. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH within the work zone. Grade work continues at the Stonehenge Road intersection requiring traffic to slow down in that area. Base stone, cold planing, paving, storm drain installation, and utility relocation are in progress. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as these construction activities continue. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNQ921]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 Construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. No change in traffic patterns, traffic is still using the existing SR-56, however, motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. The contractor is working at the intersection of Williams Road and the new alignment. Traffic will be shifted onto a diversion to allow contractor to construct new alignment. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorist should use caution in this area and watch for flaggers and construction equipment.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-85 Rock fall mitigation at LM 3.8: The contractor will be on site continuing rock fall mitigation work at MM 3.8. SR 85 in Fentress County will be closed from Sandy RD at MM 2.19 to East Obey Lane at MM 5.67. This closure will remain until contract completion of 05/31/21. During this closure, a detour route will be in place to allow traffic to navigate around the road closure.

[J and M Grading Division, LLC/Moore/CNU276]

FENTRESS AND OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 Emergency slide repairs at various locations: The contractor continues work on the Overton County side of SR-85 and the road remains closed from LM 17.5 to LM 22.2. This closure will remain in effect until approximately 05/28/21. The contractor is currently working to stabilize the roadway and is completing construction on the last scheduled roadway retaining wall. Motorists should continue using the signed detour route until the roadway is opened back up.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNT154]

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-290 (W. 12TH ST.) both directions from LM 5.81 to LM 6.38: Lane closures between N Franklin Rd and N Willow Ave with signage, barrels and cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 AM and 2 PM through 11/30/20.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (South Willow Ave.) Resurfacing from south of Grider Road (LM 7.4) to north of State Street (LM 9.75), including bridge expansion joint repair: Contractor will be installing catch basins grates and raising manholes. Nighttime lane closures are possible Sunday through Thursday from 9 PM to 6 AM. Motorist are advised to use caution while traveling through the work and be alert of all signage, traffic control devices, personnel, and equipment.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU140]

DISTRICT 28

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 117) Improvement of ramps at Exit 117: I-24 WB between MM 118 and MM 116, maintenance work will continue nightly, Sunday thru Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM. Additionally the setting of barrier walls will allow for progress work will occur daily. The on-ramp will be closed at Exit 117 on I-24 WB to allow for on-ramp improvements. There may be alternating lane closures on WB between MM 116 to MM 118 to support this progress work. Motorists should use caution and be advised of lane shift and reduced speed to 60 MPH in the work zone area. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: I-24 EXIT 117 WB ON-RAMP WILL BE CLOSED.

[Hussein/PERMIT]

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-130 (OLD TULLAHOMA RD.) both directions from LM 10.5 to LM 11.2: Mobile lane closure along SR-130 between Choctaw Road and Grider Road. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM between 09/17/20 through 11/25/20.

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-108 (HWY. 108) both directions from LM 7.05 to LM 4.21: Mobile lane closures along SR-108 from the intersection of SR-108 and Floyd Road to the intersection of SR-108 and Fish Branch Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, and flaggers will be present between 8 AM to 4 PM starting 11/09/20 through 02/05/21.

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-56 both directions from LM 20.19 to LM 25.69: Mobile lane closures along SR-56 from the intersection of SR-56 and SR-108 to the intersection of SR-56 and Store Door Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 7 AM to 4 PM starting 08/31/20 through 02/28/21.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 Repair of the bridge over Piney Creek (LM 18.2): Both lanes are open for traffic across the bridge. Flagging operations may be on-going to load equipment and complete any remaining work.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Harris/CNU189]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 Slide repair from LM 26.4 to LM 26.5: Roadway is down to one lane controlled with traffic signals. The schedule for completion is unknown as a major project is being developed for a permanent repair to the slide.

[TDOT/Miner/TDOT]

MARION COUNTY SR-156 Resurfacing from east of Orme Mountain Rd (LM 9.3) to near Elm Avenue (LM 14.5): Currently the contractor performing catch basin repair and replacing the curb and gutters on SR-156. Occasionally, the road will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagger to accommodate the work being performed. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNU156]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 slope stabilization at LM 27.9: Roadway is reduced to one lane and is controlled by traffic lights. Use caution as roadway is rough.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY Utility Work on SR-27 (SUCK CREEK RD) both directions from LM 21.87 to LM 24.38: Mobile lane closures for aerial work will occur between Bryant Rd and near Choctaw Trail. Motorists should be prepared to stop for short delays. Signage and flaggers will be present between 9 AM and 2 PM beginning 10/20/20 through 12/18/20.

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (HWY. 8) both directions from LM 29.57 to LM 20.02: Mobile lane closure along SR-8 for aerial work, motorists should be prepared to stop for short delays. Signage and flaggers will be present, and motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM between 11/05/20 through 11/30/20.

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) both directions at LM 5.75: Shoulder and single lane closure near Nearfield Road. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM beginning 11/05/20 through 11/30/20.

VANBUREN COUNTY SR-30 Slope stabilization at LM 16.5: This road is down to one lane controlled with traffic signals. Workers present Monday through Saturday 6 AM to 6 PM use caution while driving through the work zone.

[Keller North America, INC/Maintenance/]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) both directions from LM 16.26 to LM 16.88: Shoulder and single lane closure between Westview Drive NW and Keith Street NW. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion 01/01/21.

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 Construction of small drainage structures (LM 15.85 and LM 15.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the construction of a new entrance into the shopping center on the northwest corner of 25th street (SR-60) and Keith Street (SR-2) in Cleveland. The right northbound shoulder of 25th Street (SR-60) will be closed for the duration of this work. The first entrance into the shopping center is closed. Motorists wishing to access the shopping center should do so via the second entrance on 25th Street (SR-60). Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for workers and equipment when entering/exiting the shopping center.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Wagner/CNU227]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 Resurfacing from north of SR-58 (LM 4.8) to the Tennessee River Bridge (LM 6.5): Construction will continue along SR-153 requiring nighttime NB/SB lane closures, Thursday to Tuesday (8 PM to 6 AM) during this reporting period. One lane will always remain open in each direction during construction.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Micka/CNU196]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 Repair of the bridge over the Tennessee River and Riverpark Drive (LM 2.2): The contractor will be performing repair operations to the bridge that will require lane closures in both directions. Extra caution should be observed of trucks entering and exiting the work-zone. During this report period the outside shoulder and outside lane of each direction are closed. Traffic is shifted to the left in both directions. Additional flaggers will be present as needed.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU205]

HAMILTON COUNTY Tunnel cleaning of the McCallie Tunnel on US-11(US-64, SR-2), the Stringers Ridge Tunnel on US-127(SR-8), and the Bachman Tubes on US-41 (US-76, S.R.8): On Wed., 11/18/20 (8 PM to 6 AM), there will be a tunnel cleaning operation at the McCallie Tunnels. This will be supported by a flagging operation. Later that night, the Stringers Ridge Tunnel will be cleaned & supported by a signed detour. On Thursday, 11/19/2020 (8 PM to 6 AM), the East Ridge tunnels (Bachman tubes) will be cleaned & supported by a signed detour as each tunnel is cleaned.

[Diamond Specialized, Inc./Micka/CNU182]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Lane shifts are in place at North and South Terrace approaching the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, and on Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge. Alternating lane closures on I-24 EB and WB will be required on 11/19/20 and between 11/22/20 through 11/24/20 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there will be single lane closures in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections with North and South Terrace. These closures will occur on 11/19/20 and 11/20/20, and between 11/23/20 through 11/25/20 from 9 AM to 6 AM the following morning. Lane closures on 11/25/2020 will be removed by noon due to the Holiday. Motorist should be aware of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge closure and detour that was put into place on 04/20/20. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Phase 2 traffic alignments have been implemented. Watch for trucks entering and exiting project. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. I-75 NB to I-24 WB split has been moved back 1500 feet from its previous location. Welcome Center traffic intending to use I-24 WB now, will have to detour on I-75 NB to Exit 3. Detailed detour information will be available at the Welcome Center. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) Widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Work on this project continues with activities occurring in the median and shoulders of US-27. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the activity area. Motorists should pay close attention to the detour signage posted. The speed limit on US-27 in the construction zone remains 45 MPH. Weather permitting, the contractor may implement temporary lane/shoulder closures on weeknights between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM. At least one lane will remain open in each direction on US-27. Thursday 11/19/20) thru Tuesday 11/24/20 from 7 PM to 6 AM, temporary lane closures will be in place for southbound and northbound US-27 from the Olgiati Bridge to I-24 for grinding and grooving of the bridges, striping, sign installation and installing bridge joints. Friday Night 11/20/20 from 7 PM to Saturday 11/21/20 at 12 PM, temporary double left lane closures will be in place for northbound US-27 from I-24 to the 6th Street Bridge for building and setting OH Sign Trusses. During this time there will be intermittent rolling roadblocks to set the structures. Saturday 11/20/20 from 5 AM to 12 PM, temporary double left lane closures will be in place for southbound US-27 from the 6th Street Bridge to the 20th Street Bridge for building and setting OH Sign Trusses. During this time there will be intermittent rolling roadblocks to set the structures. Saturday 11/21/20 & Sunday 11/22/20 from 7 AM to 6 PM, temporary lane closures will be in place for southbound US-27 from the Olgiati Bridge to I-24 for working on the final striping. Saturday Night 11/21/20 from 9 PM to Sunday 11/22/20 at 12 PM, temporary double right lane closures will be in place for northbound US-27 from I-24 to 6th Street and southbound from 6th Street to Main Street for hanging the OH Signs on the trusses. State Trooper Requests: Yes – Thursday – Tuesday Night for the grinding. Yes – Saturday & Sunday during the day for the Thermo. RESTRICTIONS: I-124 (US-27) Northbound Exit 1C 4th Street Off Ramp No oversize/over dimensional loads. I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1A – 1B Martin Luther King Blvd Off Ramp No oversize/over dimensional loads I-124 (US-27) Southbound on Ramps from Martin Luther King Blvd No oversize/over dimensional loads.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNP230]

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on SR-17 (BONNY OAKS DR.) both directions from LM 8.1 to LM 8.3: A flagging operation will take place Monday, 11/23/2020, from 8 AM to 2 PM at the bridge over South Chickamauga Creek.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-58 (HWY. 58) both directions from LM 17 to LM 21: During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on SR58 from LM 17 to LM21. Expect possible long delays as Maintenance crews are flagging traffic thru the work zone.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-17 (GLASS ST.) both directions at LM 5.87: Shoulder and single lane closure between Latta Street and Daisy Street. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 10/29/20 through 11/30/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (RIDGEWAY AVE.) both directions from LM 17.90 to LM 17.91: Shoulder and single lane closure between Rolling Way and Barrington Road. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 10/26/20 through 11/30/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) Repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): The contractor will be performing bridge & roadway repair on the SR-29 bridge over Big Soddy Creek. During this report period the contractor will have traffic restricted with two lanes of SR-111 southbound closed. Also, during this report period, the contractor will have two lanes of SR-29 north-bound closed. At least one lane of traffic in both directions shall always remain open.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-11) Improvement of the intersection at Edgmon Road in Collegedale (LM 22.7), including grading, drainage and paving: During this report period, the contractor will be performing grading, drainage and paving. Extra care should be taken while trucks and heavy equipment are entering and exiting the roadway. The roadway may be temporarily restricted to a one lane roadway by flagging operation.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU012]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) Improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 11/19/20, 11/23/2020, 11/24/2020, 11/25/2020 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. There will also be very short lane closures for blasting that will last five minutes or less. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be grading, paving, constructing retaining wall(s) and installing signals & lighting on S.I.A. route connecting Ferdinand Piech Way & Volkswagen Dr. The roadway is not open to traffic. The traveling public should be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles from the jobsite onto the connecting roadways.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

POLK COUNTY Utility Work on SR-33 (HWY. 411) both directions from LM 9.9 to LM 14: Mobile lane closures SR-40 junction to Ocoee River Bridge as crews transition work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 3 PM with an estimated completion of 01/31/21.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the westbound shoulder of US-64 (SR-40) to construct a new haul road and begin excavation for the foundations of the new bridge. The westbound shoulder of US-64 (SR-40) will be closed for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Emergency slope stabilization near LM 20.5: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to construct a retaining wall near LM 20.5 on SR-40 (US-64). The eastbound truck climbing lane is closed at this location and will remain closed for the duration of construction. Motorists are advised to reduce speed to 35 mph in the work zone due to a lane shift and to watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU909]

RHEA COUNTY Grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project will resume on Monday, 11/23/2020, just North of Dayton, TN. The travelling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic will continue to experience slight lane shifts with no shoulders at the entrance to the SIA roadway

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will always be maintained.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 On-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be repairing concrete pavement on the I-75 NB off-ramp to SR-308 (I-75 NB exit 33). The contractor will also be repairing concrete pavement at Union Grove Rd on-ramp to I-75 SB (I-75 exit 56). This work will shut down approximately half the width of the ramps leaving a minimum of a 12-foot driving lane. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel and equipment.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Voiles/CNT380]

REGION 2 On-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNU107]

REGION 2 Preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. Work hours are 9 AM to 3:30 PM. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 Sweeping and drain cleaning on various interstate and state routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday between 8 PM and 6 AM).

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Micka/CNT329]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 On-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNT292]

RESTRICTIONS

CLAY COUNTY - CNU198: Loads wider than 11' should seek alternate route.

COFFEE COUNTY - PERMIT: I-24 EXIT 117 WB ON-RAMP WILL BE CLOSED.

HAMILTON COUNTY - CNP230: I-124 (US-27) Northbound Exit 1C 4th Street Off Ramp No oversize/over dimensional loads. I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1A – 1B Martin Luther King Blvd Off Ramp No oversize/over dimensional loads I-124 (US-27) Southbound on Ramps from Martin Luther King Blvd No oversize/over dimensional loads.

