November 20, 2020 - Texas Unemployment Rate is 6.9 Percent in October

Date: November 20, 2020

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

Texas Adds 118,100 Nonfarm Positions Over the Month

AUSTIN ⎯ Texas’ private sector added 136,300 jobs over the month, and the Texas unemployment rate fell to 6.9 percent in October from 8.3 percent in September. The Texas unemployment rate for October 2020 is in line with the National unemployment rate of 6.9 percent.

“While the unemployment rate captures only a snapshot of our economy at a specific moment in time, the job growth we have seen over the past 6 months shows an enduring strength in the state’s economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “To maximize our efforts, TWC will continue to provide opportunities for Texans to enhance their jobs skills, search for new jobs and participate in other workforce services at one of our many Workforce Solutions Offices.”

In October, the Professional and Business services sector added 45,200 jobs—the largest monthly increase recorded for this industry since the series began in 1990. Leisure and Hospitality added 27,700 jobs and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 19,300 jobs.

“While the economy may look a bit different, one thing holds true: skilled workers are in-demand,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “ TWC is proud to promote on-the-job training through Registered Apprenticeship Programs which help Texans build skills and create careers while earning an income.”

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded October’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 4.4 percent, followed by the College Station-Bryan MSA with the second lowest rate of 4.6 percent. The Abilene MSAs recorded the third lowest rate of 4.9 percent.

“Our Texas employers continue to make positive strides, even during the uncertainty of this pandemic,” said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “My office is committed to ensuring our state resources and TWC services are available to help our Texas employers as they navigate these unchartered waters, continue to safely open their doors and take care of business.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for November is scheduled to be released on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) October 2020 September 2020 October 2019 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 161,053.00 150,433.00 10,620.00 6.6 160,073.00 147,796.00 12,277.00 7.7 164,576.00 159,067.00 5,510.00 3.3 Texas 14,094.30 13,144.00 950.3 6.7 14,199.00 13,035.20 1,163.80 8.2 14,161.30 13,687.00 474.3 3.3 Abilene 78.7 74.8 3.9 4.9 79.6 74.9 4.7 5.8 80 77.8 2.3 2.8 Amarillo 128.7 123 5.7 4.4 128.4 121.9 6.5 5.1 133 129.7 3.3 2.4 Austin-Round Rock 1,257.00 1,193.30 63.7 5.1 1,262.20 1,182.20 80 6.3 1,251.70 1,219.70 32 2.6 Beaumont-Port Arthur 171.1 154 17.2 10 172.9 151.6 21.3 12.3 174.6 165.8 8.9 5.1 Brownsville-Harlingen 164.2 148.6 15.6 9.5 167.3 149.1 18.2 10.9 166.7 158.1 8.5 5.1 College Station-Bryan 138.8 132.4 6.4 4.6 137.7 130.1 7.6 5.5 139.2 135.5 3.7 2.6 Corpus Christi 200.7 183.9 16.8 8.4 203.5 183.3 20.2 9.9 207.2 198.9 8.3 4 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,029.40 3,785.00 244.4 6.1 4,044.20 3,745.80 298.4 7.4 4,012.00 3,886.00 126 3.1 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,723.30 2,560.00 163.3 6 2,738.40 2,538.30 200.1 7.3 2,704.30 2,620.30 84 3.1 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,306.10 1,225.10 81.1 6.2 1,305.70 1,207.40 98.3 7.5 1,307.70 1,265.70 42 3.2 El Paso 364.2 338 26.3 7.2 367.6 336.1 31.5 8.6 368.5 354.9 13.6 3.7 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,429.40 3,163.90 265.5 7.7 3,475.50 3,143.20 332.3 9.6 3,449.60 3,324.80 124.9 3.6 Killeen-Temple 176.7 165.9 10.8 6.1 178.4 165.4 13 7.3 178.6 172.2 6.4 3.6 Laredo 116.5 107.4 9.1 7.8 118.1 107.1 10.9 9.3 119 114.9 4.1 3.4 Longview 97.3 89.9 7.3 7.5 97.8 89.2 8.6 8.8 100 96.5 3.6 3.6 Lubbock 162.4 154.1 8.3 5.1 163 153.1 9.8 6 164.3 159.9 4.4 2.7 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 352.6 315.6 37 10.5 360 314.4 45.5 12.7 354.5 334.4 20.1 5.7 Midland 105 96.6 8.5 8.1 105.3 95.3 10 9.5 111 108.7 2.3 2.1 Odessa 86.4 76.6 9.8 11.4 88 76.5 11.5 13 88.4 86 2.4 2.7 San Angelo 53.4 50.3 3.1 5.9 53.9 50.1 3.8 7 55.5 53.8 1.6 2.9 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,211.00 1,135.30 75.7 6.3 1,219.30 1,125.80 93.5 7.7 1,219.70 1,183.50 36.2 3 Sherman-Denison 64.2 60.9 3.3 5.1 65.1 61.2 3.9 6 64.3 62.4 1.9 3 Texarkana 65.4 61.4 3.9 6 66 61.3 4.8 7.2 65.3 62.7 2.6 3.9 Tyler 108.1 101.6 6.5 6 108.9 101.1 7.8 7.1 107.6 104.1 3.4 3.2 Victoria 45.2 41.8 3.4 7.4 45.8 41.8 4 8.7 46.1 44.6 1.5 3.3 Waco 129.1 122.1 6.9 5.4 129.7 121.5 8.2 6.3 126.4 122.4 4 3.2 Wichita Falls 64.7 60.8 3.9 6 65.2 60.7 4.6 7 65.7 63.7 1.9 2.9

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Oct 2020* Sep 2020 Oct 2019 Sep '20 to Oct '20 Oct '19 to Oct '20 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 12,390,700 12,272,600 12,889,900 118,100 1 -499,200 -3.9 Total Private 10,447,700 10,311,400 10,906,900 136,300 1.3 -459,200 -4.2 Goods Producing 1,832,300 1,812,900 1,931,800 19,400 1.1 -99,500 -5.2 Mining and Logging 193,300 191,200 243,200 2,100 1.1 -49,900 -20.5 Construction 755,500 746,100 784,400 9,400 1.3 -28,900 -3.7 Manufacturing 883,500 875,600 904,200 7,900 0.9 -20,700 -2.3 Service Providing 10,558,400 10,459,700 10,958,100 98,700 0.9 -399,700 -3.6 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,458,000 2,438,700 2,529,900 19,300 0.8 -71,900 -2.8 Information 199,300 197,500 209,600 1,800 0.9 -10,300 -4.9 Financial Activities 813,600 807,900 805,500 5,700 0.7 8,100 1 Professional and Business Services 1,827,800 1,782,600 1,810,100 45,200 2.5 17,700 1 Education and Health Services 1,686,300 1,674,400 1,757,200 11,900 0.7 -70,900 -4 Leisure and Hospitality 1,206,400 1,178,700 1,413,900 27,700 2.4 -207,500 -14.7 Other Services 424,000 418,700 448,900 5,300 1.3 -24,900 -5.5 Government 1,943,000 1,961,200 1,983,000 -18,200 -0.9 -40,000 -2

