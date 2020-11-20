Global Online Tutoring Market 2020 Size, Demand, Growth, Current Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2026

“Online Tutoring - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

Summary:

Online Tutoring - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026

Overview

The market research analysts have predicted the online tutoring market to witness considerable growth during the period 2020-2026.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market segmentation by course includes:

STEM courses

Language courses

Other courses

Geographic segmentation of global online tutoring market covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA)

This study identifies growing emphasis on analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the online tutoring market growth during the next few years.

Increasing emphasis on mobile-based tutoring, and high adoption of AI, will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Increasing investments in online tutoring , growing affordability of online tutoring courses, and technology advances will impact growth of the market over the forecast period.

There will be negative impact on the growth of the market due to high demand-supply gap, rising number of substitution, and poor credibility of tutors.

According to our analysis Chegg, Club Z! Tutoring, Education First, Fleet Education Services, and Kaplan are some of the players in this market.

The key players covered in this study

Club Z! Tutoring

Fleet Education Services (Fleet Tutors)

Huntington Learning Center

Pearson ELT

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

STEM courses

Language courses

Other courses

Market segment by Application, split into

Students

Non-students

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Online Tutoring market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global Online Tutoring market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Online Tutoring market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Online Tutoring market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Online Tutoring market space?

What are the Online Tutoring market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Online Tutoring market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Online Tutoring market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Online Tutoring market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Online Tutoring market?

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Online Tutoring Production by Regions

5 Online Tutoring Consumption by Region

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

9 Online Tutoring Production Forecast by Regions

10 Online Tutoring Consumption Forecast by Region

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Online Tutoring Study

Continued………

