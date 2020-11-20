Communities, businesses, citizens say ‘We’re All In’ for shopping local

Effort promotes safe shopping this holiday season

MADISON, NOV. 20, 2020 – As the holiday shopping season picks up, citizens, businesses, and state and local leaders are declaring “We’re All In” for shopping local to keep Wisconsin businesses and communities strong.

“The holiday shopping season is a great time to remember how important our local businesses are, whether it’s that special bakery, gift shop or restaurant, and what they mean to our communities,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). “While the COVID-19 pandemic may be changing the way we shop this year, our local stores have found creative ways to still connect with customers.”

Beginning Nov. 23, Secretary Hughes will host a series of short videos on social media highlighting local businesses around the state as she shops for unique holiday gifts. Many of these businesses offer online sales, curbside pickup, delivery or other ways that make it easy and safe for shoppers to buy from them. She will also be highlighting WEDC’s Main Street Marketplace website, mainstreetwi.com, which features links to more than 350 businesses.

We’re All In is an initiative by WEDC and its partners to remind citizens that the health of our people and the health of our economy are intertwined. WEDC has provided more than $80 million in We’re All In grants funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to small businesses, while the We’re All Incommunications initiative informs citizens and businesses that by staying safe from the COVID-19 virus, we’re also helping businesses to stay open.

“There are lots of simple ways people can support local businesses throughout the year,” Secretary Hughes added. “You can buy goods from a neighborhood shop. Give social shoutouts to your favorite places. Or just tip a bit more when you can. The little things you do make a big difference and make you a hero in your own hometown. And if you have your own ideas for community support, you can share them on social media using #WeAreAllIn.”

Citizens and businesses can show their support for and participate in the We’re All In initiative by following the campaign on social media through the following channels:

Twitter: @wedcnews

Website: weareallinwi.com/

Facebook: facebook.com/WeAreAllInWI/

Instagram @WeAreAllInWI

“This season, we’re asking people to show a little love for the businesses they love,” said Secretary Hughes. “We encourage everyone to share and celebrate the local businesses operating safely in their area as a way to keep those businesses open and get everyone back to work.”