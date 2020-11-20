mdf commerce announces closing of the acquisition of Vendor Registry

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (“mdf commerce”) (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, is pleased to announce the closing of the transaction previously announced on November 2, 2020 regarding the acquisition of Vendor Registry, Inc.



About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1877-677-9088.

About Vendor Registry, Inc.

Based in Knoxville, Tennessee, Vendor Registry serves over 400 public agencies and over 70,000 vendors across the United States. Vendor Registry's mission is to streamline the purchasing process for cities, counties, utilities, higher education and school boards in order to generate new revenues for vendors and suppliers, decrease costs for government and institutional purchasing departments and save valuable time for all parties involved.

For further information:

mdf commerce inc.

André Leblanc

Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs

Tel.: 450 449-0102, ext: 8220

Mobile: 514-961-0882

Email: aleblanc@mdfcommerce.com