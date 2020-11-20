StitcherAds Helps Retailers Promote Products from Black-Owned Businesses During Facebook’s #BuyBlack Friday Campaign

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StitcherAds , the leading platform for ad solutions and shopping experiences that drive incremental sales on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Snapchat, today announced that it's lending its overlay technology to retailers for free to help them highlight products from Black-owned brands in ads on Facebook and Instagram in support of Facebook’s #BuyBlack Friday campaign.



Facebook recently announced a ‘Season of Support,’ offering three months of support, resources, education, and thought leadership to support small businesses through this challenging holiday season. As part of Season of Support, Facebook launched the #BuyBlack Friday campaign in the US -- redistributing the energy of the biggest physical retail day of the year to celebrate and support Black businesses and their communities. From October 30 - November 27, every Friday during Facebook’s Season of Support will spotlight Black businesses, celebrate Black culture and inspire consumers to #BuyBlack.

To help major retailers support the #BuyBlack Friday initiative across Facebook’s properties, StitcherAds is lending its overlay technology to retailers for free. With that, StitcherAds is making it easier for retailers to automate the promotion of products from Black-owned businesses across ads on Facebook and Instagram. Product feeds for top retailers can feature millions of products from thousands of brands. StitcherAds’ #BuyBlack offering will automatically help to highlight the Black-owned businesses from those product feeds.

StitcherAds’ technology makes it possible for retailers to uncover and categorize offers, products and deals across categories – from beauty and fashion to home decor and everything in between. With this capability, retailers can automatically showcase products from Black-owned businesses during Facebook’s #BuyBlack Friday campaign.

“Facebook is committed to supporting and celebrating Black-owned businesses and their communities in the lead up to what has traditionally been the biggest retail day of the year,” said Alvin Bowles, VP of Business Engineering & Partnership Solutions at Facebook. “We are excited about how StitcherAds is able to support our #BuyBlack Friday initiative in helping retailers showcase products from Black-owned businesses across their campaigns on Facebook and Instagram.”

“This holiday season will be challenging for many small businesses, with more people shopping online than ever before,” said Declan Kennedy, CEO and Co-Founder, StitcherAds. “Facebook’s determination to help small businesses thrive is commendable. And, this year’s focus on celebrating Black-owned businesses and their communities is exquisite. We are honored to be able to play a role in helping to drive Facebook’s initiative forward.”

StitcherAds technology helps advertisers to scale full-funnel performance marketing campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Snapchat. The company has empowered some of the largest advertisers worldwide using data-fueled automation to drive sales online and in-store.

Learn more about StitcherAds here: https://stitcherads.com/

About StitcherAds

Founded in 2009, StitcherAds is a Facebook Marketing Partner helping advertisers and agencies scale full-funnel performance marketing campaigns on Facebook & Instagram. Since conception, StitcherAds has empowered some of Facebook’s largest advertisers for eCommerce, retail, travel, and real estate businesses worldwide, using data-fueled automation to increase the revenue impact of their ad spend. The company works on a hybrid service model, onboarding clients from fully managed service to self-serve to ensure long-term success with their software. As the first partner to launch dynamic ads and dynamic ads for travel on Facebook, StitcherAds has been a leader in both speed and achievement in direct response innovation. For more information about StitcherAds, please go to www.stitcherads.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60b22d62-aa18-4d5b-a3f9-c8efff00288f

Chris Harihar chris@crenshawcomm.com