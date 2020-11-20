Golden Matrix and Playtech Announce Collaboration Agreement to Expand Distribution in Esport and Betting Game Markets Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTC: GMGI), a developer and licenser of social gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, and Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC.L), one of the world’s leading gambling technology companies, today announced a collaboration pact to expand both companies’ share in the Esport and betting game markets worldwide.



Under terms of their agreement, Playtech will have the exclusive rights to distribute GMGI’s newly-developed suite of Esport, peer-to-peer betting games (Peer2P) and GMGI’s successful AI player acquisition and retention system throughout Playtech’s extensive global network. Additionally, Golden Matrix will be granted non-exclusive rights to distribute Playtech’s most popular games through its vast operator network. Playtech gaming software distributed by GMGI will include live dealer games, slots, table games, bingo and poker.

“This collaboration agreement with the industry’s most prestigious technology provider and distributor,” said Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman, “represents a significant milestone in our company’s expansion and growing success. With Playtech as our Peer2P distribution partner, GMGI’s exciting content will now be introduced to new gaming audiences, thus extending the company’s reach into new territories - including the fast growing U.S. market where we expect to establish a significant presence. In addition, our core business will also benefit greatly by adding Playtech’s best gaming software to our current GM-X product offerings. We are confident it will be enthusiastically received by our 350 plus licensees and their 3.5 million registered users that transact through our GM-X platforms.”

Mr. Goodman said he expected both sides of the distribution pact to go live by the 1st of December 2020.

Mor Weizer, CEO of Playtech, said, “Playtech’s success is driven by key strategic partnerships with the industry’s leading specialists that complement our technology, increase our scale and breadth of offering and extend our distribution capabilities. We are delighted to announce the new partnership with experienced technology provider GMGI. This is the exciting first step in our partnership which will see us launch E-sport, P2P and other innovative software as well as expand distribution of our world class content.”

About Playtech

Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a technology leader in the gambling and financial trading industries.

Playtech is the gambling industry's leading technology company, delivering business intelligence-driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry’s most popular product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker. It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling technology through its integrated platform technology, Playtech ONE. Playtech ONE delivers data-driven marketing expertise, single wallet functionality, CRM and responsible gambling solutions across one single platform across product verticals and across retail and online.

Playtech partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data-driven gambling technology across the retail and online value chain. Playtech provides its technology on a B2B basis to the industry’s leading retail and online operators, land-based casino groups and government sponsored entities such as lotteries.

Playtech has in total c.5,900 employees across 19 countries and is headquartered in the Isle of Man.

www.playtech.com

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

