RPh on the Go Helps Fill Hundreds of Critical Pharmacy Roles in Response to COVID Pandemic

With the news of a COVID vaccine on the horizon, pharmacies will need extra support to meet inoculation demands for patients seeking both the flu and COVID vaccines

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the nation’s pharmacies, this year’s flu season poses unique challenges as it coincides with a rise in COVID cases and the pending COVID-19 vaccine rollout. With likely unprecedented numbers of patients flocking to pharmacies seeking both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines, facilities are in planning overdrive to create staffing plans to meet patient demands.

One leading pharmacy staffing agency, RPh on the Go, is putting its expertise to use to help pharmacies prepare for the influx of patients by ensuring they have the staff necessary to continue to deliver high-quality care and exceptional customer service.

With more than 40 years of experience in the pharmacy staffing sector, RPh on the Go boasts a nationwide network of pharmacy professionals that includes pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy management. The firm leverages its deep expertise in the industry and its vast pool of professionals to match pharmacies with the most qualified talent that meets their unique needs.

With its current focus on supporting pharmacies during the pandemic and flu season, RPh on the Go will be partnering with pharmacies across the country by staffing them with pharmacists who are prepared to administer vaccines, dispense medication and administer COVID-19 tests. RPh on the Go leadership hopes to help mitigate the spread of COVID across the country in partnership with nationwide pharmacies.

“Pharmacies are struggling to fill unexpected absences and are overwhelmed trying to devise plans to augment staff to meet a nationwide spike in demand for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians,” said Luis Balaguer, Vice President at RPh on the Go. “We are equipped to help during this critical moment in the pandemic by relieving the pressure on pharmacies to find essential workers during this crisis.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, RPh on the Go has deployed pharmacy professionals to retail, federal and hospital pharmacies to provide relief to workers on the frontlines. The group has also partnered with many pharmacies on contingency plans to ensure they are prepared should they become overwhelmed due to a COVID-19 spike in their region.

About RPh on the Go

RPh on the Go is a highly experienced pharmacy staffing company located in Chicago, IL. The company identifies and recruits exceptional pharmacy professionals and connects them with retail, hospital and federal pharmacies nationwide, typically on a temporary basis. Visit https://rphonthego.com to learn more.

