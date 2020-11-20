Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences in December 2020

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Erich Mauff, President, Board Member and Founder of Jushi, will participate at two upcoming conferences:



Annual Boston Cannabis Conference is being held on November 30 – December 2, 2020. Mr. Mauff will be participating in virtual one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. 2020 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual MSO Cannabis Summit is being held on December 15 - 16, 2020. Mr. Mauff is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 11:30am ET.



For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during these events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

561-453-1308

Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

MATTIO Communications

570-209-2947

Ellen@Mattio.com

