Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,957 in the last 365 days.

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences in December 2020

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Erich Mauff, President, Board Member and Founder of Jushi, will participate at two upcoming conferences:

  • Cowen Inc.’s 3rd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference is being held on November 30 – December 2, 2020. Mr. Mauff will be participating in virtual one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

  • 2020 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual MSO Cannabis Summit is being held on December 15 - 16, 2020. Mr. Mauff is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 11:30am ET.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during these events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
561-453-1308
Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
Ellen@Mattio.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences in December 2020

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.