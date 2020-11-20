Lane Restrictions on Perry Highway in Cranberry Township, Allegheny County

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) is continuing daily, single-lane closures both southbound and northbound on Route 19 (Perry Highway) in Cranberry Township, Allegheny County until Dec. 23.

Single-lane closures will occur on Perry Highway in both directions between Thorn Hill Road and Warrendale Bayne Road between 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews are working on the new bridge pier that carries the PA Turnpike over Perry Highway.

The traffic restrictions will be lifted between Nov. 25 and Nov. 30 due to the Thanksgiving holiday and resume on Dec. 1. Please use caution when traveling through the area and obey posted speed limits.

This work is a part the PTC’s Total Reconstruction Project between milepost 28 and 31, for more information on the project visit https://www.patpconstruction.com/mp28to31/ .

Media Contact – Renee Vid Colborn, 724-755-5260

###