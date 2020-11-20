Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,957 in the last 365 days.

Lane Restrictions on Perry Highway in Cranberry Township, Allegheny County

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) is continuing daily, single-lane closures both southbound and northbound on Route 19 (Perry Highway) in Cranberry Township, Allegheny County until Dec. 23. 

Single-lane closures will occur on Perry Highway in both directions between Thorn Hill Road and Warrendale Bayne Road between 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews are working on the new bridge pier that carries the PA Turnpike over Perry Highway. 

The traffic restrictions will be lifted between Nov. 25 and Nov. 30 due to the Thanksgiving holiday and resume on Dec. 1.  Please use caution when traveling through the area and obey posted speed limits. 

This work is a part the PTC’s Total Reconstruction Project between milepost 28 and 31, for more information on the project visit https://www.patpconstruction.com/mp28to31/ .

Media Contact – Renee Vid Colborn, 724-755-5260

###

You just read:

Lane Restrictions on Perry Highway in Cranberry Township, Allegheny County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.