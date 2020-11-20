Commercial Marine Licensing Events to Be Held on December 5 and 12

CONTACT: Renée Zobel, NHFG: (603) 868-1095 Tracy Shattuck, DPH: (603) 436-8500 Kathleen Dyment, DMV: (603) 227-4316 November 20, 2020

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG), the Department of Safety’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), and the Pease Development Authority’s Division of Ports and Harbors (DPH) will host two commercial marine licensing events in December. These events will provide the commercial fishing industry with one-stop opportunities to obtain annual commercial fishing licenses, mooring and pier use permits, and vessel registrations, all at one convenient location.

Both licensing days will be held at the Dover DMV office, 50 Boston Harbor Road, Dover, NH. The dates are Saturday, December 5, and Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Additional dates may be added in January if the December dates fill.

Please note the following changes for 2020 to allow for social distancing and cleaning between transactions:

No walk-ins. Appointments are required . You may call the NHFG Region 3 office at (603) 868-1095 to schedule an appointment for a specific time slot.

. You may call the NHFG Region 3 office at (603) 868-1095 to schedule an appointment for a specific time slot. Masks are required.

You must check in on arrival, no more than 15 minutes early.

As a reminder:

Only checks or exact cash will be accepted for the purchase of commercial fishing licenses and DPH permits; credit/debit cards will not be accepted.

will be accepted for the purchase of commercial fishing licenses and DPH permits; credit/debit cards will not be accepted. Commercial licenses with reporting requirements will not be issued if the necessary reporting is not up to date.

If you have received your current boat registration renewal notice, please bring it with you. If you have not, you will need your current boat registration and a valid form of ID.

The decision to cancel either day due to weather will be made by 4:00 p.m. on the Friday before each date, and a cancellation notice will be posted at www.wildnh.com/marine.

Similar licensing days have been held since 2014 with great success. We look forward to working with our partner agencies to bring this convenience to the commercial fishing industry again this year.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish and wildlife resources and their habitats. The Department’s Marine Fisheries Division is located in Durham, NH. Visit www.wildnh.com/marine.