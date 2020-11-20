Green Dot Sign® now offers Video Call Wall Logos designed for Home Office Video Calls
Video call wall logos enhance professionalism and harmonizes your brand across presenters
We tested logos in many different homes. The end product is the Green Dot Sign® Video Call wall logo, available for sale on our site. It works with any home office decor and is truly sustainable.”ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual backgrounds and “Zoom shirts” have become commonplace as COVID-19 accelerates the shift to video conferencing. However, with presentations coming from different homes with different decor company brands get lost.
— Simon Nussbaum
Video meetings are here to stay. While on camera call backgrounds matter to your prospects and team members' sense of unity and brand. Hanging the same video call wall logo for every team member unifies the company internally and communicates that unification to clients. Throughout the pandemic Green Dot Sign® has responded to market needs, first by developing signs with health and safety messages and now offering video call wall logos.
“We tested sizes, wood colors and ways to hang the logo in different homes. The end product is the Green Dot Sign® Video Call wall logo, now available for sale on our site. Not only does it work with any home decor and harmonize brands at a low price, but it uses our sustainable materials so it’s entirely biodegradable, recyclable and non-toxic.” says product designer and co-founder Simon Nussbaum.
The start of the pandemic saw people changing their home office decor to reflect their own values and profession. In this phase and beyond, harmonizing staff's background increases morale and brand presence. A recent survey found that it is beneficial for meeting partners to be able to see the actual room a person is in rather than a plain wall or virtual background. When participants can see the actual background behind an individual 65% said it makes them look more “authentic”, 73% said it made them look more “trustworthy” and 52% said it made them look like more of an “expert”.
ABOUT
Green Dot Sign® is a national provider of ADA, wayfinding and branded signage. They are on a mission to make sustainable signage the product of choice for brands, architects and owners. They have developed patent pending technology to reduce plastic use in ADA sign manufacturing by 99%, and numerous other sign styles that are either biodegradable or recyclable. Over 10,000 ADA and common interior building signs may be purchased through their eCommerce website. For custom or large orders please contact them at info@greendotsign.com.
