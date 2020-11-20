Air Purification System Market Receives Unexpected Demand And Is Expected To Reach A Global Size of US$ 31 billion by 2030

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air Purification System Market - Global Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



The global air purification system market size was estimated to be US$ 9.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 31 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2020 and 2030. The air purification systems are gaining widespread adoption worldwide to ensure healthy air quality and prevention against air borne diseases. An air purification system consists of fans and disinfectant mechanism. It takes in the air from its surrounding, removes the harmful particles suspended in air such as pollen, dust, and bacteria and circulated the air into the surrounding. It also helps in removing odour and smoke from a confined space. With increasing air pollution levels, the quality of indoor air has deteriorated significantly, thereby increasing the incidences of allergies and infectious diseases. The air purification systems have emerged as a convenient solution to improve indoor air quality and are gaining popularity across the urban communities. The air purification system manufacturers are focusing on development of affordable and efficient systems to expand market presence through volume adoption across low income and mid income countries. The development of high volume air purification systems for purification of industrial effluents is gaining momentum across key countries, which is anticipated to escalate market growth in coming years. The global air purification system market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

High operational efficiency and strong demand to drive the growth of HEPA air purification systems

The global air purification system market is segmented on the basis of technology, end use, and geography. Based on technology, the global air purification system market is segmented into high efficiency particulate air (HEPA), activated carbon, ionic purifier, electrostatic precipitator, and others. The high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) purification systems contributed a dominating share to the global market owing to strong demand and increased adoption across multiple end use sectors fuelled by high operational efficiency offered by HEPA purifiers. The activated carbon air purification systems are used in conjunction with the HEPA purifiers to compensate for HEPA’s inefficiency in purification of odour, gases and chemicals, and thus are gaining increased adoption across industrial and residential applications. The ionic filters are anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Strong demand and increased adoption to fuel demand from commercial applications

Based on end use, the global air purification system market is segmented into residential and commercial. The application of air purification systems in commercial spaces contributed a dominating share to the global air purification system market in 2019 and is anticipated to be a dominating segment during the forecast period owing to increased demand from commercial spaces such as corporate offices, educational centres, hospitals, shopping malls, hotels, and so on. The residential application of air purification systems is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to rising adopting and expanding residential infrastructure.

Based on geography, the global air purification system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America contributed the largest share to the global air purification system market in 2019 and is anticipated to be a dominating segment during forecast period owing to increased demand and adoption across commercial and industrial sectors. Implementation of environment protection acts is anticipated to bolster growth of North America air purification system market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing geography during the forecast period owing to rising awareness and increasing adoption across major countries such as China, and India.

Major players active in the global air purification system market include 3M Company, Camfil Group, Clarcor Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Electrocorp, Eureka Forbes, Fumex Inc., Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Mann+Hummel, Panasonic Corporation, Philips Electronics N.V., Sharp Corporation, SPX Flow, and Whirlpool Corporation.

