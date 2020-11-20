RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Million Bridges And RevoluPAY Unite the Lebanese Community Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that RevoluPAY EP S.L. has signed a Definitive Agreement ("DA") with Million Bridges. The DA, approved between RevoluPAY CEO Alfredo Manresa and Fadi Chidiac Haddad, CEO of Million Bridges, aims to create a financial, humanitarian bridge uniting the over 8.5 million Lebanese diasporas living around the world with family and friends still residing in the Lebanese Republic solely through the financial technology and secure licensed payments platform of RevoluPAY.



About Million Bridges

Million Bridges was founded by Fadi Chidiac Haddad, a Lebanese national with Canadian and Spanish citizenship. Sensitive to the humanitarian importance of overseas remittances for his homeland and people, Fadi, together with his highly qualified shareholders and staff, are striving to bring the worldwide Lebanese community together with the help of RevoluPAY Fintech. Historically, remittances constitute a vital component of the Lebanese economy, representing an average of 15% of the national GDP (Approximately 7.5 Billion $ U.S. annually). Traditionally a priority amongst those Lebanese diasporas making a good living abroad, sending funds to their families in the homeland, especially during crises such as the one Lebanon is currently experiencing, is vital. Proudly an apolitical, non-denominational entity, Million Bridges social mission is to help improve all Lebanese citizens' daily lives.

Lebanese Diaspora Demographics

The worldwide Lebanese population is estimated to be 13.3 million, of which approximately 4.7 million reside in Lebanon, and around 8.6 million represent the Lebanese diaspora living around the world. Since exact numbers are scarce, the following lower estimate constitutes first-generation nationals and the upper estimate, second-generation Lebanese and direct family abroad.

Country Estimate Upper Estimate • Brazil 2,000,000 7,000,000 • Argentina 1,200,000 3,500,000 • Colombia 800,000 3,200,000 • United States 500,000 506,150 • Venezuela 341,000 500,000 • Australia 271,000 350,000 • Mexico 240,000 505,000 • Canada 190,275 270,000 • Saudi Arabia 120,000 299,000 • France 100,000 250,000

Notably, Lebanese Canadians' population is estimated at around 200 to 270,000, representing the largest group of Arabic-speaking citizens in Canada. About half of them are settled in Montreal since most Lebanese nationals speak French. Lebanese Canadians are an influential immigrant community in Canada, playing key roles in the economy, politics, society, and education. These proud Lebanese Canadians remain connected to their homeland and fiercely seek that their country regains its sovereignty and emerge from economic despair.

Initiation of Million Bridges Operations

After many months of preparatory work, both internally and with RevoluPAY, Million Bridges intends to commence its operations on December 1st, 2020. An awe-inspiring worldwide marketing campaign begins, combining both specific worldwide Lebanese community leaders and diplomatic initiatives. Through these and other proposals, Million Bridges hopes to centralize and coordinate redoubtable financial inflows into Lebanon through RevoluPAY into 2021 and beyond.

CEO Steve Marshall comments, "Initiatives such as Million Bridges are the very essence of our corporate ambitions. From the outset, we have founded our commercial principles on reducing economic inequality by assisting those around the world who are the most in need, with fast, low cost, and above all, secure means to transmit crucial humanitarian focused remittances across borders at the lowest possible cost. Fadi and his team represent the epitome of our intent, and we are proud to be assisting the Lebanese community worldwide with our technology and licensed financial payments mechanism."

