AGF Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for AGF ETFs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) today announced the estimated annual 2020 reinvested distributions for the AGF ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or NEO Exchange. These estimated annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the AGF ETFs and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested and reported as taxable.





The annual reinvested distributions will be paid in the form of a notional distribution. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution. The number of units held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of units held before the distribution. The unitholder’s adjusted cost base for the respective AGF ETF may increase.



Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, up to November 12, 2020. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change before the AGF ETFs’ December 15, 2020 tax year end. The actual distribution amounts, will be reported on or about December 30, 2020.



The actual taxable amounts for 2020, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in early 2021. Unitholders of record of an AGF ETF on December 31, 2020 will receive the actual 2020 reinvested distributions payable in respect of that AGF ETF on December 31, 2020. Cash distributions for December 2020 will be reported separately.



Details regarding the estimated “per unit” capital gains distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Exchange Estimated Annual

Reinvested Capital Gain

Distribution Per Unit

($)

AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF AGLB NEO Exchange — AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF AGSG NEO Exchange — AGFiQ Canadian Equity ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core Canadian Equity ETF) QCD Toronto Stock Exchange — AGFiQ Emerging Markets Equity ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core Emerging Markets Equity ETF) QEM Toronto Stock Exchange — AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio (formerly, AGFiQ MultiAsset Allocation ETF) QMA Toronto Stock Exchange 0.35918 AGFiQ Global ESG Factors ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Global ESG Factors ETF) QEF NEO Exchange — AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio (formerly, AGFiQ MultiAsset Income Allocation ETF) QMY Toronto Stock Exchange 0.01216 AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Global Infrastructure ETF) QIF NEO Exchange — AGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF) QGB NEO Exchange 0.47547 AGFiQ International Equity ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core International Equity ETF) QIE Toronto Stock Exchange — AGFiQ US Equity ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core US Equity ETF) QUS Toronto Stock Exchange 0.24972 AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF QBTL Toronto Stock Exchange —

Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Units of ETFs are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Forward-looking information



This news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the AGF ETFs. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual reinvested capital gains distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this news release. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2020, (the AGF ETFs’ tax year end) include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the AGF ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the AGF ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; and subscription and redemption activity, as applicable.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $36 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com