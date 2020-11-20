BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit: Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before November 24, 2020; click here to submit trade information



​LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NYSE: BMRN) investors that acquired shares between February 28, 2020 and August 18, 2020. Investors have until November 24, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in the complaint that throughout the class period BioMarin issued materially misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) differences between the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational adenoassociated virus gene therapy, limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support valoctocogene roxaparvovec's durability of effect; (ii) as a result, it was foreseeable that the Biologics License Application for valoctocogene roxaparvovec would not be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration without additional data; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially misleading and false at all relevant times, as a result.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 24, 2020.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising