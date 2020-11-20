KIRA Announces New Investors, Partners, and Launch of Public Liquidity Auction

/EIN News/ -- Palo Alto, CA, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIRA, a decentralized finance technology company, has announced several new investors who participated in KIRA’s Private Sale (which closed in August, 2020), including Digital Finance Group, SNZ Holding, Rarestone Capital and Cabin VC.



Over the last few months, KIRA also welcomed several strategic partners, including Math Wallet, Orion, Mantra DAO, BlockParty and Swingby. KIRA will enable these partners to stake any asset type, where tokens and their staking derivatives can be both staked and traded at the same time.



On November 25, 2020, KIRA will be launching a Public Liquidity Auction, which will make KEX tokens available to qualified contributors. The ERC20 smart contracts for the auction were audited by Quantstamp and Certik. Reports and signed contract addresses can be found in KIRA’s GitHub repository.



KIRA’s Co-Founder and CEO Milana Valmont states, “The KIRA community is now over 12,000 people globally who believe in what we are building and are enthusiastic to get more involved. Our upcoming Public Liquidity Auction which will mark the first official offering of KEX tokens to our community prior to our upcoming public test-net, both of which being important steps in our roadmap leading into 2021.”



KIRA Network is the first decentralized solution to secure and power DeFi applications with the liquidity of assets at stake. KIRA's novel consensus — Multi-Bonded Proof of Stake (MBPoS) enables token holders to generate revenues from staking any digital asset — cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, digital fiat, or even NFT’s while maintaining full liquidity via natively supported liquid staking.



KIRA Interchain Exchange Protocol, deployed on top of the KIRA Network is going to be the very first DeFi application propelled by the liquidity of assets at stake. Thanks to IXP, users will be able to trade and stake their assets at the same time.



About KIRA: KIRA is the first decentralized network that enables market access to any digital asset in the crypto ecosystem. Users can earn block and fee rewards from staking any digital asset on multiple chains at the same time, while maintaining full liquidity and custody over their funds, whether trading on KIRA or using other DeFi apps simultaneously.



