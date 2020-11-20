Logistics Robots Market to Exhibit 15.7% CAGR by 2027; Rise in E-commerce Industry Worldwide will Bolster Growth says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Operating in Logistic Robots Market Are TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION. (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), FANUC (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan), Dematic (United States), KUKA AG (Germany), Yaskawa America, Inc. (United States), Dematic (United States), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Teradyne Inc. (United States), TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan), Other players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global logistics robots market size is prophesied to reach USD 14.95 billion by the end of 2027. The growth of this region is attributed to the increasing demand for complex supply-chain operations. Logistics robots are autonomous devices that can transport resources present in a logistic network. They store and move goods that are widely used in storage facilities and warehouses. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Logistics Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Automated Guided Vehicles, Autonomous Mobile Robots, Robot Arms and Others), By Application (Palletizing & De-palletizing, Pick & Place, Transportation, and Others), By Industry (E-commerce, Healthcare, Retail, Food & Beverages, Automotive and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market value was USD 4.70 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2020 and 2027.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.







Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/logistics-robots-market-102923





Highlights of the Report

The report is based on qualitative and quantitative market analysis and discusses factors such as challenges, restraints, drivers, and opportunities. It also throws light on the main industry developments, current trends, and other interesting insights into the logistics robots market. The report discusses the market segmentation in detail and lists the names and figures of the leading segment with market figures. Moreover, the report lists the names of players operating in the market and the important strategies adopted by them to stay put in the market competition. The report is available for sale on the company website.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/logistics-robots-market-102923





Segmentation Logistics Robots Market

By Type

Automated Guided Vehicles

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Robot Arms

Others (UAV)

By Application

Palletizing & De-palletizing

Pick & Place

Transportation

Others (Shipment & Delivery, Packaging, and others.)

By Industry

E-commerce

Healthcare

Retail

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Others (Consumer Electronics, and others)

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)





Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/logistics-robots-market-102923





Segment-

Automated Guided Vehicles Segment to Hold Dominance Due to their Free Mobility Functionality

Based on segmentation by type, the automated guided vehicles segment earned 44.4% logistics robots market share and emerged dominant. This is attributed to the fact that these vehicles are free to move around factories and warehouses and do not require any external infrastructure for operations. This, coupled with the presence of advanced technology is further expected to help this region continue dominating the logistics robots market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape-

Vecna Robotics Holding Prominent Shares Owing to Adoption of Multiple Marketing Strategies

Various companies are engaging in the adoption of various technologies for gaining a strong foothold in the market. They are also engaging in joint ventures, partnerships, contracts and agreements, and other collaborative efforts with startup companies to generate more revenue. Among the various players operating in this market, Vecna Robotics emerged dominant on account of the presence of their strong supply chain, coupled with their quick adoption of robotic warehouse systems and various other marketing strategies for rapid sales.





Have Any Query? Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/logistics-robots-market-102923





Major Industry Developments of the Logistics Robots Market include:



March 2018 – Midea Group Company and KUKA AG entered into a strategic collaboration for increasing their geographical presence and penetrating the China market for the manufacturing of new products.

September 2018 – Intrion Company was acquired by ABB for the advancement of its logistic robot solutions. The major aim of this acquisition is the delivery of a mass customer base to meet the growing demand of the e-commerce industry.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of Logistics Robots Market manufacturers. They are as follows:

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION. (Japan)

ABB (Switzerland)

FANUC (Japan)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan)

Dematic (United States)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Yaskawa America, Inc. (United States)

Dematic (United States)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Teradyne Inc. (United States)

TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan)

Other players





Purchase Full Report Logistics Robots Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102923





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Snake Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Nuclear Decommissioning, Maintenance, Monitoring & Surveillance, Rescue Operations, Surgeries, Others (Components Assembly, etc.)), By Industry (Healthcare, Defence, Automotive, Aviation, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Firefighting Robots Market , Size, Share, Industry Analysis, By Locomotion (Humanoid Firefighting Robots, Wheeled Firefighting Robots, Tracked Firefighting Robots), By Application (Commercial Building, Residential Building, Agricultural, Military & Defense) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Gantry Industrial Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (1-Axis, 2-Axis, 3-Axis, 4-Axis, & Others), By Application (Handling, Palletizing, Welding & Others), By Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Semiconductors & Electronics, Heavy Engineering Machinery, Aerospace & Railway, & Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Video Streaming Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Content Delivery Services), By Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming, On-demand Video Streaming), By Streaming Model (Advertisement-based, Subscription-based, Transactional-based/Rental), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Turret/Bullet Cameras, and Handheld Cameras), By End-User (Airports, Hospitals, Public Places, Enterprises/Factories, Banks, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



